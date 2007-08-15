3G turbo-charged broadband launches on 3

Mobile phone users on 3 UK's network will soon be able to get ultra-fast mobile broadband on their phones with next month's launch of 3Turbo, 3's high-speed 3G HSDPA service.

3 users will also be able to choose from a range of new data usage deals that will offer unrestricted access to web-based services, including VoIP.

3 UK is launching its 3G HSDPA (High Speed Downlink Packet Access) mobile broadband service under the 3Turbo banner. It's aiming to spread the message of high-speed content downloading and web surfing on mobiles.

The 3Turbo mobile broadband service will be available on a selection of HSDPA-enabled mobile phone handsets, as well as with a new USB modem for laptops that 3 is releasing at the same time.

3 is also introducing a spread of 3 new data tariffs. Mobile Broadband Light offers 1GB of data usage for £10 a month, Mobile Broadband Plus allows 3GB of data usage for £15 a month, and Mobile Broadband Max, gives 7GB of data usage for £25 per month.

HSDPA-enabled 3G network

The three deals will be available for USB modem users, while the first two of these deals will be available as add-on data packages for existing 3 handset subscribers at launch. The Max add-on will be made available later this year.

3's HSDPA-enabled 3G network will be capable of maximum data download speeds of up to 3.6Mbps, although 3 is advertising the service at its realistic real-world rate of up to 2.8Mbps. The 3Turbo mobile broadband service will launch on 3 September.

The roll-out of 3's HSDPA service will be in stages, with the first phase including northern England (north of Birmingham), Scotland, Northern Ireland and inside London (between north and south circular) - covering around 50 per cent of the UK population.

A series of roll-outs will expand the service across southern England, covering 85 per cent of the UK population by December this year. 3 expects it to expand to 90 per cent of the UK population by July 2008.