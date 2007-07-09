Hot new Samsung mobile coming next week

We don't know exactly what Samsung will be launching, except that it will be a mobile phone which will be shown off for the first time

Samsung has kindly invited us to a launch next week where the firm is due to reveal its latest mobile phone handset.

The global launch, set to take place in London's Soho next Thursday, will show off Samsung's latest handset. It's to be flown in especially from Korea, according to Samsung's PR. The handset will be on show for the first time to specially invited journalists in the UK.

It's likely that Samsung will show off new stylish phones for the image-conscious. The invite - sent out in a stylish mirrored business card holder - says "Imagine a launch event where image is everything". Could Samsung have a touchscreen, Apple iPhone-lookalike on the way?

Or perhaps the firm is bringing its higher-end cameraphones that have been out in Asia for a while - featuring 6, 7, 8 or even 10-megapixel counts - over here. It might even be a smartphone like the Samsung Ultra Smart F700 , shown earlier this year. The F700 features HSDPA, a 5-megapixel camera, and a 2.8-inch touch-sensitive screen.

Samsung's PR wouldn't give any more information at this stage. We will of course keep you up-to-date during the event next week.