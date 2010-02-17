Hands on: Motorola Quench review

Previously known as the Zeppelin, the Motorola Quench is a mid-range Android HSDPA and Wi-Fi handset that will be known as Cliq XT in the US.

Yes, for once we get the decent name.

And we liked it! The handset has a 3.1-inch 320 x 480 touchscreen and a touch pad to navigate through the menus and screens.

We were impressed with how this worked, though we were less enamoured with the touch of the other buttons and, indeed, the wavy-plastic look.

So the screen isn't as nice (and touch not as definite) as on other recent Motos we've seen, but it won't be the most expensive handset around.

The phone packs Motoblur, the social-networking interface also on the Dext. That means your social networking feeds (Facebook, Twitter and MySpace) are combined in one central widget on the home screen – this seems to be a central theme running through everybody's announcements this MWC.

The music and media playback is quick and we were impressed with how snappily the phone responded.

Adobe Flash Lite is included and we were able to play videos from full-fat YouTube, even if it seemed a bit temperamental doing so (it could have been the maxed-out connection in the hall).

The Motorola Quench will be launched in Q1 this year in Europe. So expect a Spring UK release date. Oh and final notes; the memory is expandable to 32GB via the microSD slot. There's also a 5 megapixel camera with LED flash and a 3.5mm headphone jack, as you can see from the rest of our snaps.