Blackberry 10 camera app allows you to 'rewind' photos

One of the most exciting things to be announced as part of the new Blackberry 10 operating system was its new camera app, which allows for photographs to be "rewound" in case you've mucked up the image.

Say for instance your friend is blinking in a shot, with the new app you would be able to "rewind" the image to the point where they weren't and save it.

Similar in essence to one of the key features of the Nikon 1 V1 and J1 compact system cameras, basically the app is taking pictures from the moment it is loaded - not just when you choose to hit the shutter release.

This means that there is always a buffer of previously captured frames ready for you to use if something should go wrong.

Quality

RIM is not generally known for the quality of its on-board cameras, but perhaps this new app is a sign that the company is starting to take image quality more seriously, and is looking to head in a slightly different direction from the rest of the smartphone pack which is dominated by the likes of Apple and Samsung.

With the launch of Blackberry 10, RIM has also revealed a developer toolkit for the platform, which could mean that more photography and image-editing apps are in the pipeline.

Blackberry 10 will power a new breed of smartphones from the company, which perhaps will also be equipped with better optics than is currently available.

via engadget