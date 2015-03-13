10 reasons why the Galaxy S6 Edge is a better buy than the regular S6

Samsung launching two phones at once, especially at MWC 2015, is an odd choice.

This is mostly because the brand needs to make a big splash with the Galaxy S6, in a bid to convince the world it's still got a phone that people should buy.

So why bother confusing people with another phone, the Galaxy S6 Edge, with its dual-curved display but otherwise similar specs? Simple answer: because it's a much better phone.

Let us tell you why you should fork out the extra cash to pick up the double-edged phone if you've decided to go Samsung this year.