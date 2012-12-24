Samsung Galaxy Note 7.0 makes another benchmarking appearance

The likelihood of us seeing the Samsung Galaxy Note 7.0 has grown a little stronger as another benchmark for the anticipated device crops up online.

Earlier this month we saw a benchmark result for a device carrying the moniker GT-N5100, and now the GLBenchmark site has apparently witnessed the same tablet.

Running Android 4.1.2, so not quite the latest version of Jelly Bean, the supposedly Samsung-made tablet sports the same model number as the Nenamark benchmark a few weeks ago.

No surprise

There's precious little information to gain from the latest benchmark, with the screen resolution the only other clue we have on the device, coming in at 1280 x 800 – which is different from the Nenamark result which had a 1280 x 720 resolution.

It comes as no surprise that Samsung could be planning a new 7-inch tablet after the rather muted effort of the Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 was overshadowed by the likes of the Amazon Kindle Fire HD, Nook HD and Google Nexus 7.

Samsung is staying quiet on the topic, as it does for any rumours surrounding future devices, but we'll be having a good root around at CES 2013 and MWC 2013 to see what we can find out.

From GLBenchmark via SamMobile