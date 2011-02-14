Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 vs TouchPad vs iPad vs Xoom vs PlayBook

When the new Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 (P7100) joins the HP TouchPad, the Motorola Xoom and

BlackBerry PlayBook

in hitting the market, we'll have four really serious challengers to the

iPad

.

And, perhaps most interestingly, the five tablets are running four different operating systems. So let's compare how the three newcomers stack up against the hottest tablet yet released.

In terms of releases, Motorola won't say anything about the Xoom's UK release date, though it is pencilled in for the first quarter of 2011 in the US. However, it depends on when Google is planning on getting Honeycomb out the door. Likewise we should be seeing the PlayBook arrive in the Spring or early Summer Likewise, it shouldn't be too long before the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 appears. But HP has been a little more coy and we could even see the HP TouchPad arrive in the autumn.

And, of course, we're also expecting iPad 2, so we'll be updating this piece when we know more about that new device.

OS

This is the biggest difference between the five tablets. The iPad runs Apple's own iOS, the Moto Xoom and Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 both pack Android 3.0 Honeycomb, the BlackBerry PlayBook runs RIM's own Tablet OS and likewise the new HP TouchPad also has a bespoke OS. The Touchpad will run Palm's webOS, first developed by Palm - who HP then bought. The tablet will run webOS 3.0.

WEBOS: HP bought Palm and is now taking full advantage of its webOS platform

The Motorola Xoom was the main unit used to demo Android 3.0 Honeycomb at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, though we only saw videos of OS features running on the new device. We're expecting to see a whole lot more of Honeycomb at this week's Mobile World Congress 2011 in Barcelona.

GALAXY TAB 10.1:Named after its screen, it also runs Android 3.0 Honeycomb