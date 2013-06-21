Anyone for tennis? YouTube to offer live streams from Wimbledon 2013

BBC will also trial 4K broadcasts at this year's event

Tennis fans will be able to view live and exclusive action from this year's Wimbledon tennis championships on YouTube, the video sharing site has announced.

The official Wimbledon YouTube channel will house key moments from the tennis, press conferences as well as a host of "exclusive" behind the scenes footage when the grass court event kicks off on Monday.

Viewers will also be able to enjoy some of the best matches from tournament history when the inevitable rain interruptions curtail the action on centre court, according to the YouTube blog.

The Wimbledon channel is by no means new to YouTube, but this is the first year viewers will be able to tune into live action from the tournament. Whether that means live match coverage remains to be seen.

The footage will be available to viewers all over the world.

Digital paradise

The announcement makes this year's event from the All England Lawn Tennis Club a digital paradise.

Naturally, the BBC will be live streaming the event on the iPlayer and the BBC Sport app and website, while the new official Wimbledon app for iPad is also mighty fancy too.

All this means, in the unlikely event that the sun does shine for two weeks, you won't be forced inside in order to enjoy the tennis.

The BBC and Sony are also scheduled to trial UltraHD broadcasting during this year's event

All that's left to say is Go Andy! (Or Roger, or Rafa, or Novak...)

Via Pocket-Lint