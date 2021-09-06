If the iPhone 13 release date is next week, we'll hear about it very soon

If you've been eagerly awaiting news on the iPhone 13 release date, you might not have to wait much longer at all. Previously, we reported that the launch of the iPhone 13 could happen on September 14, 2021.

Now, we'll likely know if those rumors hold any merit at all this week. On September 7, more specifically. Why? Well, because Apple tends to announce its major iPhone events roughly a week before they occur.

This isn't blind speculation. iPhones of the last few years, including both iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, have had their release dates officially announced one week ahead of launch. Apple has set a precedent for this, so we expect the case to be no different with the iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 launch: every product we expect to see from Apple

iPhone 13 rumors: Four-phone lineup, with 120Hz OLED displays and more

5 biggest iPhone 13 changes we expect to see

What else can we expect?

The iPhone 13 won't be the only new kid on the block. As well as its variants like the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, we expect a new wave of Apple products to be announced alongside the flagship phone.

These include the Apple Watch 7 and the new iPad (2021). And while less likely, we'll be keeping an eye out for the Apple Watch SE 2 and iPad Mini 6. However, we won't hold our breath for those last two, especially as Apple might not want to steal the thunder from the new iPad and Apple Watch 7 devices.

We'll likely also learn which iPhone 13 leaks pass muster. So far, big rumors include that the iPhone 13 could pack Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, a slightly improved battery and a new gaze-tracking feature that could blur out parts of the screen you're not focused on, protecting it from potential peeping toms in your vicinity.

Analysis: King of the jungle

If Apple makes its plans known this week about the iPhone 13 release date, then it won't be the only company in town. A whole host of companies will be presenting new phones and products, in fact.

On September 7, Oppo is due to unveil its new lineup of smartphones in the Opp Reno 6 family. Shortly after on September 9, Realme will be hosting a launch event, most likely for the long-rumored Realme Pad tablet.

Xiaomi has also been teasing a launch event set for September 15, which could showcase the Xiaomi 11T, Mix 4 and Mi Pad 5 devices.

Apple could very well be positioned to take the wind out of Xiaomi's sales, then, if it's to host its iPhone 13 event on September 14. Not only that, but it would also spell trouble for Oppo and Realme, what with Apple hoarding the lion's share of interest among casual phone fans and buyers.