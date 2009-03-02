Trending
Brands

Watch HD movies on new Asus Eee Box 206

By PC  

Cheap as chips mini-PC marvel from Asus with HDMI output

Asus' new Eee Box 206 packs in HDMI output for movie buffs
Asus' new Eee Box 206 packs in HDMI output for movie buffs

Asus' new Eee Box 206 is certainly going to appeal to those movie buffs that want a cheap and cheerful way of playing high definition movies from a cute little desktop PC.

That's because the Asus Eee Box 206 offers a few rather handy features in the shape of HDMI connectivity and a HD decoding graphics card.

And if that's not enough for you, it also comes with a remote control, so you can shove it next to your TV, should you so wish, right next to your equally diddy Nintendo Wii.

Power-saving PC

In terms of the other features - you pretty much get what you pay for (which, at £309 is not all that bad) with an Intel Atom processor, 160GB hard drive, 1GB of RAM, Wi-Fi and Windows XP.

Power-saving is the other USP of Asus' new mini-PC, with the company claiming that owners that leave their computers on would save on average £105 a year.

TechRadar should be getting a full hands on with the machine at CeBit this week, so stay tuned for our in-depth thoughts and opinions very soon.

See more PC news