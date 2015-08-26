How the Windows Start menu has changed in the last 20 years



Familiar to anyone who's used Windows from 1995 onward, the Start menu has been an essential but unassuming fixture in the bottom left corner of your screen. It's so important that there's even a dedicated Windows key on your keyboard - you know, the one you accidentally hit when you're trying to push 'Alt?'

It's a crucial part of Windows and has made navigating the operating system incredibly convenient. Instead of needing to sift through directory after directory just to start a game of Minesweeper, users can simply summon it in the Start menu. For casual Windows users, the Start menu was a blessing when first introduced, removing another wall of arcane DOS knowledge from the experience while reducing the 'Run' function to something only for power-users and stubborn old-schoolers, clinging to their backslash and colon keys.

The Start menu followed a steady evolution of improved functionality until, suddenly, it was gone. It's removal sent shockwaves through the Windows community, who called for its prompt reinstatement.

There's a happy ending for users who clamored for its comeback, but before we get to that, here's a look back at the the storied rise, fall and triumphant return of the Windows Start menu.