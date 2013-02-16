Apple seeking software engineer to lead 'next generation' Apple TV

Apple is in the market for a software engineer to command the development of new features for the Apple TV set-top box and in turn, perhaps, the long-rumoured iTV flatscreen television.

A recent posting on Apple's jobs website, seeks applications from an experienced software engineering manager to assist the company in increasing its presence in the living room.

The successful candidate will lead a team of engineers and oversee releases from conception to completion, while also representing Apple TV across the company.

The posting intimates that Apple TV is now a 'high priority' project, which is a long way from the device's roots as Steve Jobs' favourite 'hobby' project.

Living room takeover

The posting reads: "The Apple TV team is looking for an experienced engineering manager to help deliver the next generation features for Apple TV.

"Bring your creative energy and engineering discipline, and help us bring the Apple experience to the living room."

Recent reports have suggested that Apple is finally going to allow more third-party apps to go live on Apple TV with the introduction of an SDK later this year.

The posting also mentions that the chosen party will be asked to "develop the engineering plan for upcoming projects." Could this mean the fabled Apple iTV set?

Via 9to5Mac