Corsair announces new line of power supplies

Corsair has announced a new line of 600W, 700W and 800W PSUs to its gaming series range, the most powerful of the three priced at just under £80.

The GS800, GS700 and GS600 expand the range of Corsair's Gaming Series PSU line, designed for gamers running multi-core, SLI machines that demand a lot of juice and low temps from a PSU.

"The Gaming Series PSUs feature a single +12V rail, providing up to 65A of reliable, continuous power for multi-core gaming PCs with single or multiple graphics cards," explains the Corsair release.

"The ultra-quiet, dual ball-bearing fan automatically adjusts its speed according to temperature, so it will never intrude on your music and games.

"Tri-color LEDs illuminate the transparent fan blades with blue, red, or white at your command; they can be turned off at the press of a button."

UK pricings look like this:

The headlining GS800 is priced at £77.23, with the GS700 at £70.80 and the GS600 £64.37

"The matte black finish and illuminated fans make the Gaming Series PSUs the ideal complement for your gaming rig," stated Ruben Mookerjee, VP and General Manager of Components at Corsair.

"Whether you choose the 600, 700, or 800 watt model, you'll have the clean, efficient power to create the best gaming PC — yours."