Google IO 2016 kicks off today, and the internet is getting suitably excited about what Google has in store. The huge annual conference runs from May 18-20, showcasing the latest and most exciting new software and hardware from Google.

However, it's the first day of Google IO 2016 that's the most anticipated, as it features a two-hour opening keynote hosted by CEO Sundar Pichai. This keynote will likely touch on the new Android N operating system, with a likely reveal of Android VR and possible news of the new Nexus smartphones.

The keynote is streamed online, so as long as you have a device connected to the internet you'll be able to watch along. Read on to find out how to watch the Google IO keynote livestream.

Update: Our Google IO live blog is now up and running, so tune in if you can't access the video stream!

Google IO livestream: When does it start?

The opening keynote for Google IO 2016 will start at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST, and will last for around two hours.

Google IO livestream: how to watch the keynote online

The easiest way to watch the Google IO 2016 keynote livestream is on the Google Developer's YouTube channel.

To make it even easier to watch the Google IO 2016 keynote livestream, we've embedded the video below, so you don't even have to leave this page to watch it online.

Google IO livestream: how to watch the keynote in 360 degrees

If you really want to feel like you're at the Google IO 2016 conference yourself, you can watch the keynote live in 360 degrees.

If you have a Google Cardboard VR device, or a compatible alternative, head over to YouTube to watch the Google IO 2016 – Keynote 360 livestream.

Google IO livestream: how to watch the keynote on an Android device

If you have an Android device then you'll likely be particularly interested in what Google has to say at this year's keynote. Luckily there are plenty of ways to watch the Google IO 2016 livestream on your Android device, the most straightforward being through the YouTube app.

Google has also released an official Google I/O 2016 app on the Google Play Store, which gives you a much richer experience. Not only can you watch the livestream from within the app, you can view all the events that are coming up, browse the topics, themes and speakers for the whole conference and much more. You can also view content from previous Google IO events.

Google IO livestream: how to watch the keynote on an Apple device

Got an iPhone but still interested in what Google has to offer? You can still easily watch Google's livestream on a competing device (Apple take note) either through the YouTube app, or via the Google I/O 2016 app on Apple's App Store, which comes with the same features as its Android counterpart.