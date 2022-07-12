Top Prime Day deal: iPhone 13 range gets up to 17% price drop on Amazon

Apple fans, you’re in for a real treat this Amazon Prime Day. The retail giant has served up some rare discounts on the iPhone 13 range, with up to 17% off the current flagship phone. That’s SG$220 off the regular iPhone 13 model, which is not something we were expecting to see this Prime Day.

It’s not just the regular model that’s seen a price drop either. You can also go more premium, with the iPhone 13 Pro discounted by up to 16%, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max dropping by up to 14%. Even if you’re ready to downsize, Amazon’s got you covered, with 15% off the iPhone 13 mini.

One reason we might be seeing discounts as good as these is because we’re expecting the iPhone 14 to be unveiled sometime in September this year. But as we know, it often feels like each new iPhone is an incremental upgrade, so if you’d rather save yourself some money, these Prime Day iPhone deals are absolutely worth jumping on.

We’ve got all the iPhone 13 discounts below, or you can head directly to Amazon to see more Apple discounts (opens in new tab) on AirPods, MacBooks and more.