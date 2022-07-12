Top Prime Day deal: iPhone 13 range gets up to 17% price drop on Amazon

Apple fans, you’re in for a real treat this Amazon Prime Day. The retail giant has served up some rare discounts on the iPhone 13 range, with up to 17% off the current flagship phone. That’s SG$220 off the regular iPhone 13 model, which is not something we were expecting to see this Prime Day.
It’s not just the regular model that’s seen a price drop either. You can also go more premium, with the iPhone 13 Pro discounted by up to 16%, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max dropping by up to 14%. Even if you’re ready to downsize, Amazon’s got you covered, with 15% off the iPhone 13 mini.
One reason we might be seeing discounts as good as these is because we’re expecting the iPhone 14 to be unveiled sometime in September this year. But as we know, it often feels like each new iPhone is an incremental upgrade, so if you’d rather save yourself some money, these Prime Day iPhone deals are absolutely worth jumping on.
We’ve got all the iPhone 13 discounts below, or you can head directly to Amazon to see more Apple discounts (opens in new tab) on AirPods, MacBooks and more.
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) |
SG$1,299 SG$1,079 (opens in new tab) (save SG$220)
You don’t often see Apple’s latest iPhones getting a discount as big as this, so we were surprised to see the iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage get a 17% price cut. This device has a 6.1-inch OLED display and the A15 Bionic chip for processing power. We should point out that the older iPhone 12 is also on sale (opens in new tab), but it’s only SG$30 cheaper than the newer option.
• The 128GB model is available at this price in three colours: blue (opens in new tab), black (opens in new tab) and pink (opens in new tab).
Apple iPhone 13 mini (128GB) |
SG$1,149 SG$979 (opens in new tab) (save SG$170)
This Prime Day deal drops the iPhone 13 mini below the four-figure mark, saving you SG$170. With a 5.4-inch display, the 13 mini packs the same internal hardware as the regular model, just inside a smaller chassis (with a slightly smaller battery). For more storage, all the 256GB models (opens in new tab) are reduced from SG$1,319 to SG$1,099 (17% off), and the 512GB models in red (opens in new tab), black (opens in new tab), green (opens in new tab) and blue (opens in new tab) are down to SG$1,392 (usually SG$1,649).
• The 128GB model is available at this price in three colours: blue (opens in new tab) and green (opens in new tab).
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (256GB) |
SG$1,819 SG$1,536 (opens in new tab) (save SG$283)
The iPhone 13 Pro sports a better three-lens setup on the rear (up from the two lenses on the regular iPhone 13) and other improvements like a 120Hz screen refresh. Amazon has discounted the device for Prime Day, with SG$280 off the 256GB model in either silver (opens in new tab) or blue (opens in new tab), or SG$388 off the 1TB model in black (opens in new tab), down from the usual SG$2,479.
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB) |
SG$1,969 SG$1,675 (opens in new tab) (save SG$283)
Finally, if you want to go big and powerful in every way, there’s the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This beastly iPhone gets you 6.7-inches of screen real estate, and a large battery that lasts through the day and then some. The 256GB model in both blue (opens in new tab) and green (opens in new tab) available for SG$1,677, or 15% off. The 1TB green model (opens in new tab) also gets a discount, with SG$420 off, meaning you’ll pay just SG$2,209.