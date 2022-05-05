This week's Dell deals include a SG$600 discount on Alienware's m17 R5 laptop

Dell's Singaporean online store is back with a new selection of deals across a variety of its products, from laptops of the gaming variety to more productivity-focused options. This week, Dell has slashed the price on some fantastic items, with big savings to be had on Alienware gaming laptops in particular.

Below, you'll find that we've carefully selected a handful of highlights from this week's deals, including a massive SG$600 off Alienware's terrific m17 R5 gaming laptop in a number of configurations.

Alienware's m17 R5 gaming laptop boasts an AMD Ryzen processor, with both the Ryzen 7 (6800H) and Ryzen 9 (6900HX) options available as part of the discount. From there, you have your choice of an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti or RTX 3080 Ti graphics card (unfortunately, the RTX 3060 option isn't discounted). Depending on which card you choose, you'll get either 8GB or 16GB of GDDR6 RAM.

If gaming's not your thing, you'll be happy to know that Dell has also discounted some of its XPS laptops and Inspiron 2-in-1s, though the savings there are significantly smaller. You can check out Dell's best sales of the week below.

Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop | from SG$3,399 (save SG$600) Dell has slashed the price on Alienware's excellent AMD Ryzen-powered m17 R5 gaming laptop, with a discount of SG$600 on a number of configurations. Starting at SG$3,398, you can score the AMD Ryzen 7 version with Nvidia's RTX 3070 Ti graphics card and 8GB of GDDR6 RAM. If you're after something even more beastly, the discount has also been applied to the Ryzen 9 model, boasting an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU and 16GB of GDDR6 RAM. That setup will set you back SG$5,763.

Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop | SG$3,199 SG$2,699 (save SG$500) This awesome Ryzen Edition of Alienware's m15 gaming laptop offers a stunning 15.6-inch FHD display that sports a lightning-fast 165Hz refresh rate, which you'll be able to make great use of thanks to the combination of an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB GDDR6) graphics card. Now discounted by a massive SG$500.

Dell XPS 15 laptop (9520) | from SG$2,799 (save SG$100) It may not be as huge of a discount as the ones featured above, but you can still score SG$100 off Dell's New XPS 15 laptop in a variety of configurations. Starting at SG$2,799, you can get the 12th-gen Core i7 model with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. If you've got money to spare, you can take that all the way up to a 12th-gen Core i9 version with a 3050 Ti card and 64GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage for just SG$4,999.