Best Singapore tech deals this week: cheap gadgets and online sales

There's almost always something good on sale when it comes to tech in Singapore, but finding those sweet bargains can often be a massive chore. Here at TechRadar, we want to make it as easy as possible to catch those deals, so we're now compiling a list of our favourite Singaporean sales and discounts each week on this very page.
You'll find the latest deals right below, but if you don't see anything you like, we'd also suggest scrolling down to check any older bargains that are still running. The deals may not be as fresh, but that doesn't make them any less good!
Let's get onto this week's deals:
New deals added Thursday, May 23, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro (256GB, Mirror Grey) | $1,188.52 (was $2,237 – save $1,048.48)
It's only just been officially announced, but the super-specced OnePlus 7 Pro Android handset is already seeing some amazing pre-order discounts, with this 47% off deal from Chinese online-shopping behemoth Banggood the best we've yet found. There's no end date on this pre-order special, so you might want to get in quick. The phones are expected to start shipping from Monday, June 10, 2019.View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (Core i5 models) | From $1,298 (save up to $400)
If you've been eyeing off a laptop upgrade, the high-scoring Surface Laptop 2 is one of the most attractive entry-level Ultrabooks on offer, and the official Microsoft SG Store is currently discounting both of the Core i5-units, with the 8GB RAM/128GB SSD model down to just $1,298 ($230 off) and the 8GB RAM/256GB SSD version dropping to $1,498 ($400 off). Both deals end on Sunday, June 9, 2019.View Deal
Microsoft Surface Book 2 | From $1,898 (save up to $690 + free Surface Mouse + Office 365 1-year subscription)
All seven models (four 13.5-inch and three 15-inch) of Microsoft's Surface Book 2 combo laptop/tablet are currently discounted on the Microsoft Store – the exact saving you'll make depending on how high-end the device is. For example, the base 13.5-inch i5/8GB RAM/256GB SSD unit is reduced by $330, taking it down to $1,858 from its original $2,188, while the top option is $690 off, dropping the price from $4,588 to $3,898. As part of this promo, Microsoft's also throwing in a free Surface Mouse and 1-year subscription to Office 365 with any Surface Book 2 purchased. Neat.View Deal
Nintendo Switch console| $369.55 (was $389 – save $19.45)
It's not a huge discount, but if you want to grab the ever-popular Nintendo Switch for a little less than the recommended price, you can currently score around $20 off from Shopee, and you choose between the Neon Red/Blue or Grey colour options and still get the discount. Note that Shopee lists this one as on backorder, so you'll need to wait until around May 30 for shipping.View Deal
Xbox One X 1TB bundles | $619 (was $699 – save $80)
Microsoft is knocking $80 off Xbox One X console bundles as part of the same Tech Show Sale that's seen discounts on the Surface Laptop and Book devices above. There's two bundles on offer, with the first packing downloads of both Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7 while the other will net you Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the latest Lara Croft game. These Xbox deals end Sunday, June 9, 2019.View Deal
Earlier deals that are still available
