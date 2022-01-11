Singapore CNY sales 2022: where to score the best early deals and bargains

Chinese New Year (or Lunar New Year) is almost upon us once again, and Singapore's biggest tech retailers are bringing in the Year of the Tiger with some fantastic deals on a wide range of products.

It's said that the Year of the Tiger symbolises strength, and while that may not apply to CNY sales in any specific way, it could be the reason we're seeing such strong discounts this year.

In the leadup to February 1, we're expecting some excellent sales and deals on the latest headphones, laptops, tablets, Bluetooth speakers and more, that's why we're posting the best early deals ahead of the big day.

So if you want to treat yourself to some cool new gear this Chinese New Year, keep an eye on this page because we'll be updating it regularly with the best CNY 2022 discounts we can find.

CNY 2022 offers in Singapore

Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch (2019) Neon Red / Neon Blue | SG$499 SG$459 (save SG$40) It isn't the new OLED model, but you can still get the revised 2019 model with its SG$499 price coming down to just SG$459 this CNY 2022, which is not to be sneezed at, given there's an ongoing Switch shortage that's occurring across the globe.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 | SG$449 SG$269 (save SG$180) This is an absolutely fantastic alternative to the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM3 or Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, albeit a more expensive option when discounted. Still, if you want that professional Sennheiser touch, then you can't go wrong here.

Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless In-Ear Headphones Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Sports Earbuds | SG$318 SG$198 (save SG$120) If you're looking for your next pair of sports earbuds, you're in luck: Jabra's Elite Active 75t buds are currently discounted for Black Friday. Like the slightly more premium 85t buds, the Elite Active 75t offers Active Noise Cancellation, however, you also get IP57-rated against sweat and other splashes. And, using the included charging case, you get up to 28 hours of battery life.

Sony SRS-XB33 Extra Bass Portable Wireless Speaker Sony SRS-XB33 Extra Bass Portable Wireless Speaker | SG$279 SG$249 (save SG$30) Perfect for parties and rocking out at the beach, the Sony SRS-XB33 is 100% washable and waterproof, and offers a 24-hour battery life to go with its impressive bass. Available in Red, Black, Blue and Cream.

Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i7) Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i7) | SG$3,288 SG$2,466 (save SG$822) Microsoft's powerful Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 is been drastically discounted for CNY 2022, with the Intel Core i7 model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage slashed to just SG$2,466 – that's a massive discount of SG$822!

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | SG$599 SG$479 (save up to SG$120) Bose's has surpassed its own QuietComfort 35 II cans with the incredible Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which are not only far more stylish, but also feature improved battery life and noise cancellation. Available in Silver and Black colour options.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones | Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones | SG$499 SG$329 (save SG$170) Bose kicked off the active noise-cancellation craze with its QuietComfort 35 II headphones, and though it's been a few years since they were released, these cans are still fantastic when it comes to blocking outside noise. Available in Silver and Black.

Sennheiser PXC 550 II Wireless Over-Ear Headphones | Sennheiser PXC 550 II Wireless Over-Ear Headphones | SG$479 SG$299 (save SG$180) Those who aren't too keen on in-ear audio may want to look into a good over-ear listening option, such as Sennheiser's PCX 550 II Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. They offer full sound, excellent comfort, adaptive noise cancellation, and terrific smarts thanks to their one-touch voice assistant activation.

Roborock S6 Maxv Robotic Vacuum Roborock S6 Maxv Robotic Vacuum | SG$699 SG$649 (save SG$50) Housework takes up a lot of our time, which is why so many people have embraced the robot vacuum revolution. Have one less chore to think about with the Roborock S6 Maxv Robotic Vacuum, which offers precision LiDAR navigation and 2cm obstacle climbing.

Logitech G815 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | Logitech G815 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | SG$299 SG$161 (save SG$138) Logitech's excellent G815 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard has had its price slashed ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Offering a low profile and programmable lightsync RGB keys with approximately 16.8 million colours, this wired unit is idea for both work and play.

McAfee Total Protection (annual package for 10 devices) McAfee Total Protection (annual package for 10 devices) | SG$139.95 SG$89.95 (save SG$65) When those big sales are on, you're likely spending more time online shopping, opening yourself up to malware and phishing expeditions. Keep your and your family's online life safe with his offer from McAfee, saving you a very decent SG$89.95 on the Total Protection software package. This offer is available only on the Family pack, so you can secure up to 10 devices and install not just an antivirus but get yourself good internet security and privacy too.