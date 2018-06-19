LG 55UJ630V: Overview, specs and price comparison

LG 55UJ630V

55 inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV

Display Size: 55 inches | Technology: LED | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Dimensions: 23.5 cm x 1.25 m x 78.5 cm | Weight: 14.3 kg | Connectivity: 3 x HDMI 2.0 / 2 x USB | Warranty: 12 Months

Ultra HD 4K resolution

Multi HDR outputs with Dolby Vision

Ultra surround sound

Smart TV webOS with Freeview play

Energy Class A

Currently priced at around £480, the LG 55UJ630V is the middle offering of LG's 2017 UJ630V range. This 55 inch HDTV supports both 4K and HDR 10, as well as LG's proprietary webOS - An easy to use software that can support all your favourite streaming apps. For connectivity, you get a myriad of choices with support for WiDi, Miracast, DLNA, HDMI and USB. Audio is also covered with LG's multi channel ULTRA Surround technology. This HDTV packs a lot of competitive features for the money having recently been heavily reduced from it's launch RRP of £800.

Amazon say: A masterpiece for the masses. This LG 55UJ630V UHD TV gives you perfect harmony between IPS 4K display and HDR technologies generating highly rich and vibrant visuals. With enhanced multi HDR delivering lifelike picture canvassed on an IPS 4K Display. Read more...

Very say: We love the stunning 3840 x 2160 4K resolution that's 4 times more detailed than a Full HD picture. LG's clever 4K Upscaler even enhances everything you watch to near UHD quality on the deluxe 55 inch screen! Read more...

