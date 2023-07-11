Whoops - my favorite gaming laptop deal this Prime Day isn't even from Amazon

I love Amazon Prime Day, mostly because it gives everyone a chance to upgrade their outdated hardware. If you're on the hunt for a new gaming laptop, I'm pleased to report that I've found my personal favorite deal of the mega-sale event - but wait, it's not actually a Prime Day deal?

That's right: this deal on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for just $799.99 comes courtesy of Best Buy, who are no doubt trying to steal Amazon's thunder on its big day. A little rude, perhaps, but I'm not mad - this laptop is brilliant, and we've never seen it so cheap before.

As much as I've loved every iteration of this laptop (including the older model we reviewed back in 2020), my main beef with it was the $1,399.99 asking price, which was just a tad high for the specs it offers. With a price cut this hefty, though, it's become possibly the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals I've spotted so far.

Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Prime Day Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 deals in your region.

This Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is relatively modest on the specs front: it's equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card. That's perfectly sufficient for gaming at 1080p, though - and the Zephyrus G14 makes its value clear in other areas.

For starters, it's impressively thin and light for a gaming laptop, at just 1.7cm thick and weighing less than four pounds. Asus didn't sacrifice build quality for this either; the magnesium alloy chassis is durable and looks fantastic thanks to the clean, angular design.

It also offers battery life that can put some of the best gaming laptops to shame, comfortably outpacing laptops with bigger batteries through what I can only assume is some sort of arcane witchcraft on Asus' part. Oh, and the quad-array speaker system provides surprisingly great audio, too.

If you're looking for a laptop for stuff that isn't gaming (boo, boring), you might want to check out our Amazon Prime Day laptop deals page, or perhaps the best Prime Day Apple deals if you're hankering for a new MacBook instead!

Prime Day deal – Asus ROG Zephyrus G14