Want a big TV for cheap? These 4 Prime Day deals are just what you're looking for

With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, there have been seriously good deals on a range of tech, including TVs. If you've ever wanted a big screen for cheap, now's your chance, as we've found deals on four 75-inch TVs.

You can get one of this year's best budget TVs, the 75-inch Hisense U7N for $997.99 (was $1,499.99) at Amazon, the extremely impressive 75-inch TCL QM851G for $1,326.99 (was $1,999.99) at Amazon, or the solid 75-inch Hisense U6N for $747.99 (was $1,199.99) at Amazon. For an even more budget-friendly option, you can get the 75-inch TCL Q65 for $598 (was $749) at Amazon.

Not in the US? Scroll down to find the best TCL and Hisense deals in your area.

The first three TVs here – the Hisense U7N, TCL QM851G and Hisense U6N – all use mini-LED backlights, which provide improved local dimming and better contrast over standard LED TVs. We've tested every one and they're among the best TVs we've tried this year.

We haven't had a chance to test the TCL Q65, but it comes with a QLED screen for better brightness and dimming over a standard LED TV and has a seriously impressive list of features. Plus, we've been generally impressed with TCL's TVs across the board so far this year.

Today's best Prime Day big, cheap TV deals

Hisense U7N 75-inch mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,499.99 now $997.99 at Amazon

The Hisense U7N is one this year's best budget TVs, delivering bright, detailed pictures with solid contrast and punchy colors thanks to its mini-LED backlight. It's also a solid option for gamers, with 4K 120Hz support, Dolby Vision gaming and VRR (AMD FreeSync included). Already superb value, this deal knocks the 75-inch model to under $1000 – a bargain for a TV with this much to offer.

TCL QM851G 75-inch mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,326.99 at Amazon

Easily one of this year's surprises, the TCL QM851G delivers premium performance for an affordable price. With stunning contrast and dazzling brightness, the QM851G produces a superb picture. It also delivers on gaming and audio fronts. This deal drops the 75-inch model to the lowest price we've seen and is a steal for this TV.

Hisense U6N 75-inch mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,326.99 at Amazon

The step-down model from the Hisense U7N, the U6N doesn't come as feature packed – it's limited to a 60Hz refresh rate compared to the U7N's 120Hz – but is still an excellent performer, providing natural colors and crisp details. It also supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for movies and VRR for gaming. Value for money is what the U6N is all about, and this deal makes it even better.

TCL Q65 75-inch QLED 4K TV: was $749.99 now $749 at Amazon

At a price this low for a 75-inch TV, you wouldn't normally expect much. But the TCL Q65 comes with a list of features we'd expect to see on a much more premium TV such as aQLED panel, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support and a Game Mode for improved gaming performance. We haven't tested the Q65 before, but it has an excellent range of features for a very affordable price. Plus, TCL's TVs have generally been great this year.

