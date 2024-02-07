Walmart has the best Super Bowl TV deals: $298 65-inch TV, $1,000 off OLED displays

The 2024 Super Bowl is almost here, and if you're still looking to grab a deal on a brand-new TV, Walmart will be your best destination. The retailer's Super Bowl TV sale includes a wide range of displays, with record-low prices you won't find anywhere else on 4K, QLED, and OLED displays. I've gone through Walmart's sale and listed the best Super Bowl TV deals below, with prices starting at just $298 for big-screen TVs.



Walmart has the best Super Bowl TV deals because you find big-screen budget TVs down to stunning prices as well as high-end OLED displays at record-low prices. Some of Walmart's best TV deals include this 65-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. on sale for an incredible price of $298, TechRadar's best-rated TV, Samsung's 65-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $1,539, and this LG 70-inch 4K smart TV for just $498.



See more of Walmart's best Super Bowl TV deals below, and keep in mind that time is running out to order a new display for Sunday's big game. If you're looking to shop for more bargains, you can visit our main Super Bowl TV deals guide for all the top sales around the web.

Walmart Super Bowl TV deals

Onn. 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $298 at Walmart

Walmart's cheapest Super Bowl TV deal is this 65-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. for just $298 - an incredible price. For your money, you're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Roku experience for easy streaming, and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.

TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $448 now $348 at Walmart

A mid-size QLED display under $400 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 55-inch model on sale for just $348. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 120, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant make this an excellent buy.

Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV: was $528 now $398 at Walmart

The 65-inch Vizio is another fantastic big-screen budget option and pretty good value, considering you’re getting an array of built-in smart display features. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart

This is a great deal on a 70-inch display from LG, marked down to just $498 at Walmart. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499.99 now $1,099 at Walmart

Walmart's Super Bowl TV sale has the highly-rated LG 55-inch C2 OLED on sale for a fantastic price of $1,099. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 55-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,200, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,949 at Walmart

Impress everyone at your Super Bowl party with Samsung's stunning The Frame TV, which is on sale for a record-low price of $1,949 for the 75-inch model. The best-selling Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

