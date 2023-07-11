Thousands of Amazon Prime Day deals are live – here are 21 offers worth buying

The day has arrived – Amazon Prime Day deals are up and running, which means hundreds of offers are live on tech gadgets, kitchen appliances, TVs, robot vacuums, Apple products, and Amazon's own devices.



With so many offers up for grabs it's difficult to sift through and find genuine bargains – because there are a lot of bad deals mixed in with the good ones. And that's where I come in. I've been covering Amazon Prime Day for over five years, and it's my job to find the best of the best Prime Day deals.

I've sorted through all the offers and picked out the 21 best Prime Day Deals that I personally recommend. They include a mix of Amazon devices, TVs, vacuums, tablets, and appliances, and the one thing they have in common? All of the featured products are down to record-low prices, which means we've never seen better prices than what Amazon is offering right now. We've also listed links to Amazon's most popular sale categories if you want to head straight to the site and browse the deals for yourself.



Before you dive in, note that you need be a Prime Member to shop today's Amazon Prime Day sale. Not a member? No problem – you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and start shopping the Prime Day sales right away.



Note that some of these deals are selling fast and may be out of stock, but Amazon says it's working to make more stock available as quickly as possible, so if a deal you want is out of stock don't give up, and check back later.

The 21 best Amazon Prime Day deals

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

I already own a couple of 3rd-generation Echo Dots, and I can't imagine life without them. The smart speaker plays music, answers any question I throw at it, and tells me the weather forecast – all I have to do is ask Alexa. The compact Echo Pop is Amazon's latest smart speaker, and has all the same features I love about the Echo Dot but in a more compact design. The best part? It's now on sale for just $17.99 – that's less than half price, and a deal that's just too good to pass up.

Ninja Foodi 6-qt 5-in-1 DualZone air fryer: was $179.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

The top-rated Ninja Foodi DualZone air fryer can cook two different foods at different settings simultaneously, so you can whip up two recipes at the same time. It has over 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and today's Prime Day deal brings the price down to just $99.99 when you apply the $80 coupon. That's the lowest price we've seen for this model, and the best Prime Day air fryer deal we've spotted.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for one of the best streaming devices, which we scored highly in our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review. It's was already an Amazon best-seller in the run-up to Prime Day, at less than half price it's definitely one to snap up today. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the higher spec means it's faster when you're navigating apps, and can make use of WiFi 6 connectivity for a more stable streaming experience.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $279.99 at Amazon

This might be the best Prime Day deal so far, and we predict it won't stick around for long. Amazon has the Apple Watch 8 on sale for $279.99 – that's the lowest price we've ever seen, and an incredible price for this feature-packed Apple smartwatch. The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS.

Dyson V8 cordless vacuum: was $469.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Looking for a new vacuum? This Dyson is a great choice if you're thinking about going cordless. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar, works seamlessly across hardwood floors and carpets, and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups. This particular model is currently 36% off, bringing it down to the lowest price we've seen.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $17.50 at Amazon

I've had my eye on the best-selling Blink Mini for a while now, and now that it's discounted to just $17.50 I'm adding it to my cart. The Blink Mini is a compact smart indoor security camera that works with Amazon Alexa, and sends an alert to your smartphone whenever motion is detected. It's also small enough that you can pack it in your suitcase for travel, which is what I plan on doing. Today's Prime Day deal is the lowest price we've ever seen, and beats even last year's Black Friday offer.

Apple iPad 10.9: was $449 now $379 at Amazon

Good iPad deals are rare, but this Amazon Prime Day deal drops the current iPad 10.9 (2022) to the lowest price we've seen. It was $20 more expensive just a week ago, and this price cut makes Apple's powerful base-model iPad even more tempting – we may not see prices this low again until the next model appears.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $399.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Invite-only: We almost never see TVs of this size for under $150, let alone under $100, and this is one of the best Prime Day deals so far. It's a simple but capable 4K TV that's great for general viewing, and while isn't packed with the latest high-end features, it still supports 4K resolution and HDR 10 for superior picture quality. Smart features included the Fire TV interface, with access to all the big streaming apps, and voice control for hands-free navigation.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb: was $74.98 now $29.99 at Amazon

This is a great deal – you're getting Amazon's Echo Dot with a clock plus a smart color bulb for just $29.99, which is a whopping $45 discount. The smart speaker and light bulb both work with Amazon Alexa, so you get all the usual Echo smart speaker features, plus you can also use your voice to control your lighting.

AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

Apple only released the second generation of its AirPods Pro in September 2022, but these feature-rich earbuds have already seen great discounts on Amazon – and now they've dropped to just $199 for Prime Day, which matches the lowest price we've seen. The last time they were this cheap was in February 2023, and before that you could only find them on sale for $230. In our AirPods Pro 2 review we described the AirPods Pro 2's active noise cancelation as "mind-blowing" – and right now you can get these brilliant buds for under $200.

Shark HZ602 Ultralight Pet Pro: was $259.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

We've tested our share of Shark vacuum cleaners, including stick vacuums, and we're happy to report that they're just as powerful and effective as advertised. This ultralight model designed for homes with pets doesn't fall far from the tree, and its Powerfins are designed to pick up hair without it getting wrapped around the fins, making it much more effective than a brushroll with bristles. Right now, it's 35% off for Prime Day – the last time we saw it this cheap was last December.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $189.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is down to its cheapest price ever in today's Prime Day deals. We found it to be a solid everyday option for browsing, reading, and streaming in our Amazon Fire HD 10 review, and it's a great buy if you use Amazon's services, such as Prime Video and Kindle ebooks. Battery life is solid, storage is decent at 64GB, and the 10.1-inch display means it can also double up as a smart display around the home.

All-new Echo Buds: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Okay, so the Echo Buds aren't under $30, but they're close at just $34.99, and an absolute steal for a pair of wireless earbuds. The Echo Buds were just released in May of this year, and feature a semi-in-ear design to help reduce outside noise and work with Alexa to let you stream music, make calls, get directions, and more.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a couple of years old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made. We awarded it 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review, and this deal brings it down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon for Prime Day, beating the previous low by $50. Apple's premium device is fast, responsive, and beautifully designed, and has excellent battery life.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Looking for a cheaper alternative to the best-selling Ring Doorbell? Amazon's Prime Day deals include the Blink Video Doorbell on sale for just $29.99 – beating the previous record-low for Black Friday by $5. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected, and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

Apple Watch SE, 2022 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $199 at Amazon

The best-value Prime Day Apple Watch deal is hands-down the 2022 Apple Watch SE, which is on sale for a record-low price of $199. While the Apple Watch SE lacks many of the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and new health and fitness features, and you can get it for under $200 today.

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon

Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug, which is on sale for Prime Day for just $12.99. This smart plug, which has over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, works with Amazon Alexa, so you can control lights and appliances using just your voice. Today's deal matches the record-low price we saw over last year's Black Friday sales.

Hisense 58-inch U6 Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $599 now $349 at Amazon

Dropping to its lowest price yet in Amazon's Prime Day deals, this Hisense U6 Series TV is a great choice if you're looking for a solid display on a budget. Not only does it support Fire TV right out of the box, but Hisense's ULED technology offers vivid colors and deep blacks for picture quality that's excellent at this price. We awarded it four stars out of five in our Hisense U6G ULED TV review , praising its no-nonsense feature set, excellent picture, and great value.

Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ears: was $399 now $328 at Amazon

The WH-1000XM5 are quite simply the newest and best headphones in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4s were outstanding, and the XM3s before those were excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to learn that Sony's 2022 XM5s are also world-beaters (see our review for the details) – and they're an even stronger proposition with a whopping $71 off. Have we seen them this cheap before? No, we have not – we've seen them drop to $349 before, but never this low.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: was $64.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day deals include the Ring Video Doorbell Wired on sale for a new record-low price of $34.99. It's an affordable and simple-to-use smart home gadget according to our four-star verdict Ring Video Doorbell Wired review, allowing you to monitor your front door from anywhere. Useful features include the ability to two-way talk and advanced motion detection, plus it's hard-wired using your existing doorbell wiring for constant power.

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control robot vacuum: was $599 now $299.99 at Amazon

Have a massive floor area to cover and not enough time in your day to vacuum? The Shark AI Ultra, which we awarded a 4.5 out of 5 in our review, isn't typically cheap - though it is very much worth the money with its vacuuming and mopping power and 60-day capacity self-empty base. It's 50% off ahead of Prime Day, which is already a deep discount. You might get it cheaper on Prime Day, but this is as cheap as it's ever been so it's unlikely.

