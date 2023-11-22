This Roomba Black Friday deal beats Amazon's current record-low price

Amazon typically matches the best Roomba Black Friday deals you'll find on iRobot's online store, but sometimes you'll find an even better discount on the latter if you dig deep enough.

Case in point this epic Black Friday deal on a Roomba robot vacuum and Braava robot mop bundle, which gives you $645 in savings. While Amazon has a similar offer, you can score it for $50 less at just $854.98 if you purchase it directly from iRobot. And you're getting free shipping as well.

While this bundle may seem like it's just iRobot's way of getting you to pay more, it's definitely worth it if you want to automate your daily floor mopping task as well. The Roomba s9+ in the bundle is among the best robot vacuums on the market and lauded for its accurate room mapping system and efficient corner cleaning. Meanwhile, the Braava jet m6 robot mop is its perfect compliment, giving your floors deeper cleaning without a whole lot of effort from you.

To give you a bit more perspective on how good this Black Friday Roomba deal is, the Roomba s9+ typically costs $1,000. So you're already saving money. Factor in the Braava jet m6's $499.99 retail price, and that's a massive reduction - not to mention all the time and energy you'll be saving next year with these two taking care of all the day-to-day cleaning.

Roomba Black Friday deal - $645 off

Robot Roomba s9+ & Braava Jet m6 bundle: was $1,499.98 now $854.98 at iRobot

$645 off - $50 cheaper than Amazon's lowest price, this robot vacuum and mop bundle will handle all your day-to-day sweeping and mopping for you. The Roomba s9+, which received a 4.5 out of 5 rating from us, is not just powerful and effective but also comes with that fancy self-emptying function. Meanwhile, the Braava Jet m6 is highly-rated for its precise jet spray and quiet operation. With this Black Friday Roomba deal, you're saving a whopping $645 and a whole lotta time and effort. It's a must-grab.

