This Panasonic 4K Blu-ray player is the one we recommend buying – and it’s $100 off for Prime Day
The best player for most people
Looking to buy a 4K Blu-ray player or upgrade an old one? Amazon Prime Day can always be relied on for discounts on 4K Blu-ray players, and this year’s sale has our choice as the best player for most people selling at a $100 discount (it’s $95.50, but close enough).
Amazon’s Panasonic DP-UB820 for $402.48 deal isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen – it very briefly sold for $50 less in October 2023 – but it’s still a great deal on one of the best 4K Blu-ray players. You can indeed find players for half that amount, but if you’re a serious Blu-ray disc collector we wouldn’t recommend cheaping out on your main player.
• Shop more Prime Day deals
When shopping for a player you want to take connectivity, build quality, and ease of use into account, and the DP-UB820 delivers on all those fronts. Its picture quality is impeccable, and it also has both a dedicated HDMI audio and 7.1-channel analog audio output to accommodate a range of home theater sound setups.
Not in the US? Scroll down for more Panasonic DP-UB820 Prime Day deals in your region.
Today's best Panasonic DP-UB820 deal
PRODUCT NAME: was $497.99 now $402.48 at Amazon
One of our favorite 4K Blu-ray players gets a near-$100 discount in this great Prime Day deal. That’s great news for Blu-ray fans who want a feature-packed player with sturdy build quality to take them and their disc collections well into the future. With comprehensive audio and video format support and extensive connection options, the DP-UB820 is flexible enough to handle any home theater setup. Here’s your big chance to score one at a savings.
One notable feature of the DP-UB820 is that it supports both the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range formats. That’s something you’re not likely to find in cheaper 4K Blu-ray players, and it can justify the extra investment even if discs with HDR10+ are comparatively rare. Panasonic’s player also has rock-solid build quality, providing confidence that it will be with you for the long haul.
The DP-UB820 has extensive audio format support including both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. It even supports DSD audio files loaded on a thumb drive attached to one of its USB ports and has high-resolution DACs to handle both DSD and 32-bit/192kHz FLAC files.
We could go on and on about why you should buy this Panasonic over a cheaper 4K Blu-ray player, but we’ll just say do it and you’ll be glad you did. And with this Prime Day sale, you’ll be saving yourself $95.50 in the process.
Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: up to 50% off Echo & TV Stick
- Apple: iPad, MacBook and AirPods from $119
- Appliances: up to 35% off Nespresso and Ninja
- Gaming: save $50 on PS5 consoles
- Headphones: Bose and Sony from $38
- Health: 45% off Oral-B and Philips
- Laptops: from $169
- Phones: power banks from $17.99
- Smart home: Ring and Blink from $17.99
- Tablets: Fire tablets from $49.99
- Toys: up to 30% off Lego and Hasbro
- TVs: cheap TVs from $73.99
- Vacuums: up to $450 off Dyson and Roborock
- Wearables: up to $100 off Oura and Samsung
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Al Griffin has been writing about and reviewing A/V tech since the days LaserDiscs roamed the earth, and was previously the editor of Sound & Vision magazine.
When not reviewing the latest and greatest gear or watching movies at home, he can usually be found out and about on a bike.