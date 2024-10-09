This Panasonic 4K Blu-ray player is the one we recommend buying – and it’s $100 off for Prime Day

Looking to buy a 4K Blu-ray player or upgrade an old one? Amazon Prime Day can always be relied on for discounts on 4K Blu-ray players, and this year’s sale has our choice as the best player for most people selling at a $100 discount (it’s $95.50, but close enough).

Amazon’s Panasonic DP-UB820 for $402.48 deal isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen – it very briefly sold for $50 less in October 2023 – but it’s still a great deal on one of the best 4K Blu-ray players. You can indeed find players for half that amount, but if you’re a serious Blu-ray disc collector we wouldn’t recommend cheaping out on your main player.



When shopping for a player you want to take connectivity, build quality, and ease of use into account, and the DP-UB820 delivers on all those fronts. Its picture quality is impeccable, and it also has both a dedicated HDMI audio and 7.1-channel analog audio output to accommodate a range of home theater sound setups.

One of our favorite 4K Blu-ray players gets a near-$100 discount in this great Prime Day deal. That’s great news for Blu-ray fans who want a feature-packed player with sturdy build quality to take them and their disc collections well into the future. With comprehensive audio and video format support and extensive connection options, the DP-UB820 is flexible enough to handle any home theater setup. Here’s your big chance to score one at a savings.

One notable feature of the DP-UB820 is that it supports both the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range formats. That’s something you’re not likely to find in cheaper 4K Blu-ray players, and it can justify the extra investment even if discs with HDR10+ are comparatively rare. Panasonic’s player also has rock-solid build quality, providing confidence that it will be with you for the long haul.

The DP-UB820 has extensive audio format support including both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. It even supports DSD audio files loaded on a thumb drive attached to one of its USB ports and has high-resolution DACs to handle both DSD and 32-bit/192kHz FLAC files.

We could go on and on about why you should buy this Panasonic over a cheaper 4K Blu-ray player, but we’ll just say do it and you’ll be glad you did. And with this Prime Day sale, you’ll be saving yourself $95.50 in the process.

