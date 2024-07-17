This might be your last chance to grab some excellent deals from Currys' anti-Prime Day sale
So the Prime Day deals might be stealing the limelight, but electronics retailer Currys has clapped back at Amazon and cooked up its own sales bonanza. We've already highlighted some of the best deals from the Currys sales, but I'm here to flag the ones you really should jump on before it's too late.
I lead our coverage of deals events, so I'm basically up to my eyeballs in offers over these events – which means I have a great grip on what's a truly good deal and what's not so hot, so read on for a mix of the Currys deals I think you should buy right now.
Get these Currys deals before it's too late
So below I've pulled together the deals from a variety of product areas that I reckon are very much worth your consideration, and are ones I may buy myself.
Don't be mad, get this iPad
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was £499 now £349 at Currys
Apple's iPad 10.9 is great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design. Yes, this is cheaper at Amazon, but if you don't want to shop there, this is the best alternative.
Send me now an iOS phone
Apple iPhone 14: was £699 now £599 at Currys
Currys has knocked a record-high £100 off the price of Apple's standard iPhone 14 in its Epic Deals sale, but this is only worth considering if you desperately want this phone's satellite connectivity capabilities. If you're simply looking for a capable iPhone at a cut price, then the iPhone 13 (which is also discounted – see below) is pretty much the same phone as the iPhone 14, but cheaper. Their designs are identical, their cameras are (almost) identical, and their chipsets are separated by just one generation – which, in Apple terms, means next to nothing. That said, this is still a great price.
Listen up, these are great headphones
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was £449 now £379 at Currys
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones have rarely been at such a low price, so we'd suggest snapping them up while there's a £70 price cut. We called them "close to perfect" in our review, on account of their crisp Spatial Audio and unrivalled active noise cancellation. The deal extends to all colour choices including black, sandstone and white smoke, so you can find the right style for you.
Now this deal doesn't suck!
Shark IZ300UKT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £379.99 now £229.99 at Currys
We love the Shark IZ300 so much that we named it our Home Product of the Year in the 2022 TechRadar Choice Awards. As our glowing review makes clear, it comes with Anti Hair Wrap tech which could save you hours unclogging the brush roll and it's also a great option for reaching under furniture thanks to its Flexology tech. It's currently £150 off at Currys.
My favourite MacBook for an un-Apple price
MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was £1,175 now £995 at Currys
Here's what I consider is the best laptop you can buy right now: our MacBook Air M2 review supports that view and champions the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance and long battery life. This is the one to get if you need a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads.
Slashed Samsung OLED TV
Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $£1,249, now £999 at Currys
The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for £999.99. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price – especially with today's price cut.
Fry havoc and let slip hotdogs of warm
Instant 3.8L Air Fryer: was £49.99 now £29.99 at Currys
We'd usually be cautious recommending an air fryer that's this cheap but this one comes from respected manufacturer Instant. The small capacity means it's best for a single user or a couple to cook a range of different foods quickly and efficiently. It's basic but also comes with handy features such as easy-to-use controls, an auto-off function for peace of mind and dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.
