These flagship LG noise-canceling earbuds just dropped to 65% off – but it ends today!

OK, let's be quick about this because a) you're buying gifts right now, and b) according to the retailer, this record-low deal ends today.

Right now, you can get a pair of LG true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, the ability to ping music wirelessly to the 'buds without Bluetooth (by connecting the charging case to any device with a 3.5mm headphone jack using the included USB-C to AUX cable, such as an airline seat or treadmill at the gym), tweakable ambient sound, a useful chat mode, Meridian spatial audio sound tuning, Bluetooth 5.2, a companion app that lets you tailor the EQ and LG's own UVNano cleaning tech in the case, all for just $70 (was $199.99) only at BuyDig.

LG Tone Free FP9: was $199.99 now $69.99 at BuyDig

These September 2021-issue flagship LG earbuds have been superseded by the September 2022 T90 (which boast head-tracked spatial audio using Dolby Atmos, rather than the 'regular' immersive tuning here) and the battery life is a total of 24 hours with the case rather than the newer model's 29 – although this older set actually beats its younger sibling for onboard juice, at 10 vs 9 hours before needing the case. Oh, and this is the lowest-seen price by a wide margin – they've sold for as much as $229 before and their previous record-low price on Amazon was $85 – so that's an extra $15 slashed off the price. But remember, it's today only!



While we haven't tested this particular model, the newer LG Tone Free T90 gained a very respectable four stars from us, under intense review – and I personally loved the range of features for the money. At this price I think they're a steal.

BuyDig tells us the deal is live for today only, so while consideration is key, we wouldn't wait too long on this one.

LG typically makes some of the best TVs in existence, and while the company's earbuds output has yet to reach our best noise-canceling earbuds buying guide, at this 65%-off price, they'd be easy contenders for our best budget earbuds roundup.

My advice? It's an awful lot of flagship tech for little money…

