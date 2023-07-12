These are the best Prime Day deals on Ninja air fryer alternatives - last chance to save

Prime Day officially ends at midnight tonight, but Amazon Prime Day deals are alive and kicking so you've still got some time left to score great savings, including on air fryers.

Ninja air fryers are the most in-demand products for Prime Day this year; unfortunately, apart from the 30% off Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and the 27% off Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer that still sit above that £150 price mark, there aren't a lot of options for the more budget-minded consumers looking for a real bargain.

The good news is that you don't need a Ninja air fryer to have the best air fryer. As an avid air fryer fan who owns two and uses one or the other on a daily basis, I know that even air fryers from lesser-known brands can be just as capable of cooking your food quickly and well.

So, if you're not seeing a deal on a Ninja air fryer that's within your budget, trust me, you've got a lot of Ninja air fryer alternatives. And, I've found them all for you below, from two-basket options that are similar to the Ninja Foodie DualZone model to one-basket options best for smaller households.

Take a look at the best Prime Day air fryer deals I've found that will make you forget about owning a Ninja air fryer. The best part, they're much more affordable than anything Ninja has on offer.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best Prime Day air fryer deals where you are).

The best Prime Day deals on Ninja air fryer alternatives

Excellent single-b... Instant Vortex 4-in-1: was £99.99 now

£59.98 at Amazon

Similar in capacity to the Ninja Air Fryer Max XL, which doesn't seem to be discounted on Amazon UK, this Instant Vortex air fryer is also great for baking cakes and pastries as well as roasting chicken - not too shabby for a model that is now almost half off! Right now, it's only £60, making it a massive money-saver and considerably cheaper than the Ninja model.

COSORI 9-in-1 4.7L air fryer: was £109.99 now £79.99 at Amazon

Though slightly smaller than the Ninja Air Fryer Max XL, we've reviewed enough Cosori air fryers to know that this is a reliable brand that makes air fryers all the more accessible, price-wise. And this 27% pre-Prime Day discount on the brand's 4.7L model is an excellent deal. It's also better than the Ninja model as it offers nine functions and plenty of customization.

Lowest price yet Tefal Easy Fry XXL Digital Dual Air Fryer & Grill: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

A fantastic alternative to the Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 6-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer, this Ninja alternative from Tefal is effective at air frying your food - so long as you use the manual controls. It also has a basket that you can split into two compartments or use as a single compartment, making it versatile. Plus, it offers 8 cooking functions. What's more, with this deal, you're not just getting a whopping 44% off but also taking this home at its lowest price yet.

Salter EK4548 Dual Air Fryer: was £250 now £108.99 at Amazon

It's not quite as big as the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart 10-qt. 2-basket model with its 8.2L capacity, but this has double the cooking functions. If you're after an air fryer that allows you to cook two foods simultaneously, look no further. It also syncs and matches cook functions, allowing both compartments to be ready at the same time. £108.99 is the lowest-ever price we've seen for the EK4548, too.