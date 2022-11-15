This two-basket Ninja air fryer drops to its lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday

This Ninja air fryer deal at Walmart is worth grabbing now if you're looking for early Black Friday deals that are actually worth it. Black Friday air fryer deals were among the hottest and most sought-after discounts last year, and this year isn’t all that different.

Well, except for the fact that the early bird specials have rolled out much earlier, and a handful of them are offering excellent to record-low discounts like the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-quart air fryer. This two-basket air fryer is now on sale for a record-low price of $99.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab), giving you that nice $50 discount we've never seen on this model before. What's more, we haven't found this bargain elsewhere, which makes it a Walmart Black Friday deal exclusive.

The Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-quart air fryer is a slightly older model, but unlike devices, appliances have a much longer shelf life. And this one should see you through your holiday cooking just as effortlessly as newer models. It also has two baskets and the capability to cook two dishes at different temperatures, modes, and times simultaneously. So, it won't just save you energy, being an air fryer, but it will save you a lot of cooking time as well, which means less stress and more time to enjoy your mulled wine.

Black Friday air fryer deal

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-Quart 2-Basket Air Fryer: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart's Black Friday sale has the Ninja 4-in-1 air fryer on sale for a record-low price of $99.99. This is a Walmart exclusive as well, so you won't be able for find this deal anywhere else. Perfect for families, the air fryer can roast, reheat and dehydrate and features separate baskets that allow you to cook two foods at once.

Remember that this is a Walmart-exclusive deal. And, if we know Walmart-exclusive deals – and we do, we know this won't last for very long. For example, we found this excellent deal on a Gourmia air fryer toaster oven on Monday but that only lasted for about a day before disappearing. So, if this deal looks enticing to you, you better grab it while you can.

If you've got your eye on a different air fryer model or brand, we're tracking the best Black Friday air fryer deals on a separate page. Whether you want something from Ninja specifically or are looking for other options, you're not short of places to spot a bargain during this year's sale event.

