There’s never been a better time to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5

The inaugural Amazon Spring Sale event is officially underway, with thousands of deals to be taken advantage of on all manner of tech products until Monday, March 25. As expected, phone deals are chief among that number, and two of the best offers I’ve spotted so far concern the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Right now, the book-style Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available for a record-low £1,399 (down from £1,849) at Amazon UK, and $1,619.99 (down from $1,919.99) at Amazon US. In the latter region, Samsung’s latest and greatest foldable has only ever been cheaper once ($1,419.99 on Black Friday), but accounting for that aforementioned UK price – not to mention other equally low European prices – there’s never been a better time to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The same is true of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is currently discounted to a record-low £700 (down from £1,377.59) at Amazon UK, and $969.99 (down from $1,119.99) at Amazon US. Again, the latter price has only been bettered on Black Friday, though that $944.99 price would only have saved you an additional $25.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has never been cheaper in the UK, and has only ever been cheaper once in the US. Of course, this is still a wildly expensive phone, but for that four-figure price, you'll get a bespoke Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, two beautiful AMOLED displays, a formidable triple-lens rear camera array and a long-lasting 4,400mAh battery. If you're ready to make the jump to foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is an excellent phone to land on.

As with the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available for a record-low price at Amazon in the UK right now, and an almost-record low price in the US. This flip-style foldable – which is available in four distinct colors – offers a capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, two vibrant AMOLED screens and two 12MP cameras to rank as the most fun device of its kind. If you're keen to turn heads, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the phone to go for.

Despite the arrival of newer foldables in the months since their launch in July 2023, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 remain two of the best foldable phones thanks to their impressive performance and class-leading software.

But wait! Won’t the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in July this year make these 2023 flagships even cheaper? Of course, we can’t know for sure, but the current price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at Amazon in the US and UK suggests not – at the time of writing, both phones cost the same as (if not more than!) their respective successors.

Looking for more foldable phone deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

