The Swan Alexa Kettle drops to its lowest-ever price for Amazon Prime Day
I'll take mine with two sugars, thanks
Operating your kettle when bleary-eyed first thing in the day can really disrupt the serenity of your morning brew; so why not use the power of your voice with this Prime Day deal on the Swan Alexa Kettle, now just £59 at Amazon (was £79.99).
That's right, Amazon has bought back one of its most popular deals for UK shoppers by slashing 26% off this clever kettle's retail price, returning it to its all-time lowest price. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to bag a saving on some of the best smart home devices, and the Swan Alexa Kettle is certainly one of them; we named it our Home Tech Device of the Year in the TechRadar Choice awards last year.
Today's best Alexa Kettle deal
Swann Alexa Kettle: was £79.99 now £59.99 at Amazon
Offering a minimalist touch display and easy voice control (with a compatible Alexa smart speaker, of course), this 1.5L kettle earned its stripes in our review thanks to its chic design and smart capabilities, being the first true smart kettle to grace our countertops. It takes a long time to boil, and struggles with smaller quantities of water, but otherwise, we're huge fans.
I already know what you're going to ask: "why do I need a voice-controlled kettle?"
It's a great question, as a previous naysayer. Still, having used the Alexa Kettle for the best part of a year, I can tell you for free that the convenience it provides is paramount if you're serious about your hot beverages. Other alternatives are available, but none offer quite the same well-rounded experience as Swan's kettle, and certainly not for a price this appealing.
Using your phone or a compatible Alexa-based smart speaker, you can operate your kettle from anywhere, including changing its temperature settings. Want to roll out of bed to a freshly boiled kettle? Just set up an automation that syncs up with your morning alarm (especially if you use a smart device like Amazon's new Echo Spot smart alarm, which is also on offer right now).
Alternatively, you might want to schedule or command the kettle to start boiling as you arrive home from a long day at work, something I personally enjoy coming home to on the rare occasion I leave my cave of smart home wonders.
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: Kindle and Echo up to 66% off
- Apple: AirPods and iPads from £95
- Audible: three months free
- Books: from 99p
- Cars: dash cams from £31.99
- Fans: deals from £15
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: Sony, JBL and Anker from £34.99
- Health: electric toothbrushes from £16.99
- Kitchen: air fryers and coffee machines from £29.99
- Laptops: up to 42% off Asus, Dell and HP
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Phones: up to £450 off Samsung and Google
- Tools: up to 40% off Bosch and Karcher
- Toys: Lego and Fisher-Price up to 50% off
- TVs: cheap TVs from £139.99
- Vacuums: up to 55% off Shark, Vax and Eufy
- Video: movies and TV shows from £1.99
- Wi-Fi: Amazon eero routers from £39.99
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine has previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, as well as an advocate for internet safety and education, and has also made a point of using her position to fight for progression in the treatment of diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or showing people pictures of her cats, Mr. Smith and Heady.