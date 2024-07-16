The Swan Alexa Kettle drops to its lowest-ever price for Amazon Prime Day

Operating your kettle when bleary-eyed first thing in the day can really disrupt the serenity of your morning brew; so why not use the power of your voice with this Prime Day deal on the Swan Alexa Kettle, now just £59 at Amazon (was £79.99).

That's right, Amazon has bought back one of its most popular deals for UK shoppers by slashing 26% off this clever kettle's retail price, returning it to its all-time lowest price. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to bag a saving on some of the best smart home devices, and the Swan Alexa Kettle is certainly one of them; we named it our Home Tech Device of the Year in the TechRadar Choice awards last year.

Today's best Alexa Kettle deal

Swann Alexa Kettle: was £79.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

Offering a minimalist touch display and easy voice control (with a compatible Alexa smart speaker, of course), this 1.5L kettle earned its stripes in our review thanks to its chic design and smart capabilities, being the first true smart kettle to grace our countertops. It takes a long time to boil, and struggles with smaller quantities of water, but otherwise, we're huge fans.

I already know what you're going to ask: "why do I need a voice-controlled kettle?"

It's a great question, as a previous naysayer. Still, having used the Alexa Kettle for the best part of a year, I can tell you for free that the convenience it provides is paramount if you're serious about your hot beverages. Other alternatives are available, but none offer quite the same well-rounded experience as Swan's kettle, and certainly not for a price this appealing.

Using your phone or a compatible Alexa-based smart speaker, you can operate your kettle from anywhere, including changing its temperature settings. Want to roll out of bed to a freshly boiled kettle? Just set up an automation that syncs up with your morning alarm (especially if you use a smart device like Amazon's new Echo Spot smart alarm, which is also on offer right now).

Alternatively, you might want to schedule or command the kettle to start boiling as you arrive home from a long day at work, something I personally enjoy coming home to on the rare occasion I leave my cave of smart home wonders.

