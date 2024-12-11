The best TV deal of the year is back – save $1,300 on LG's C3 OLED TV

I've been writing about LG's stunning C3 OLED TV all year due to its popularity and reasonable price. During Black Friday, Amazon dropped the 65-inch model to a stunning price thanks to a whopping $1,300 discount, and that incredible deal is back.



Amazon now has LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,196.99 (originally $2,499.99). That's a record-low price for a feature-packed OLED display and the overall best TV deal of the year in my opinion.



The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to TechRadar's best-rated TV from last year, the LG C2, and includes upgrades such as the brand's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip - which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.

The best TV deal of the year: LG's C3 OLED

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon Amazon has dropped LG's highly-rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV to $1,196.99. That's a massive $1,300 discount and the same record-low price we saw on Black Friday. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Shop more of today's best TV deals below, all of which include end-of-year discounts, which means you can get a gorgeous new display at a record-low price.

More of today's best TV deals

Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $999.99 now $799.99 at Samsung Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Christmas gift, and the 43-inch model is on sale for a record-low price. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images, and the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This limited-time deal also includes a free customizable bezel. Ends tonight

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality and it's on sale for an incredible price of $699.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $479.99 at Samsung Samsung's Discover sale has dropped this 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to $479.99 - the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon Amazon has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99 - that's a whopping $1,200 discount and just $100 more than the record-low price on Black Friday. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung The Samsung S90D is the newest version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C, so it carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. These include terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows, and smooth gaming. Today's deal shaves a whopping $1,000 off the retail price.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this Samsung 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $549.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support all for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Hisense 75-inch U7N 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,499.99 now $897.99 at Amazon The Hisense U7N is an affordable mini-LED TV that provides serious bang for your buck, packing great features and performance into a budget package. It supports all HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, comes packed with gaming features, including 4K, 144Hz, and Dolby Vision gaming, and uses Google TV as its smart TV platform. This deal takes the 75-inch model to under $1,000 – this is a superb deal for a TV with this much to offer at this much size.

