The Amazon Labor Day sale is now live - here are 9 deals worth knowing about

We're nearly a week away from the 2023 Labor Day sales event, and Amazon has kicked off its official sale early with hundreds of deals on tech, appliances, clothing, smart home devices, and more.



As a seasoned deals editor who's covered Labor Day sales for years, it's my job to weed out the bad deals from the good, which is what I've done with today's Amazon Labor Day sale. I've sorted through all the offers to bring you the nine best deals worth knowing about.



Some highlights include the Apple Watch SE on sale for a record-low of $219 (was $249), the best-selling iRobot Roomba robot vacuum marked down to $179 (was $274.99), and the all-new Insignia 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $219.99 (was $349.99) - the lowest price we've ever seen.



See more of today's best deals from the Amazon Labor Day sale below, most of which include record-low prices that you might not see again until the upcoming Black Friday deals event.

Amazon Labor Day sale - today's 9 best deals

Mellanni Queen Sheet Set: was $50.97 now $30.37 at Amazon

This Mellanni Queen Sheets has over 339,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and the set is now on sale at $30.37 at Amazon when you apply the additional 5% discount at checkout. The four-piece sheet set includes a fitted and flat sheet and two pillowcases and are stain, shrink, fade, wrinkle, and pill-resistant and are now down to a record-low price at Amazon's Labor Day sale.

COSORI Air Fryer Pro: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Get the top-rated Cosori Air Fryer Pro on sale for $79.99 when you apply the $10 coupon at checkout. With over 37,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the five-quart air fryer features nine different functions to whip up easy meals and the basket is dishwasher safe for easy clean ups.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was $274.99 now $179 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $179 - just $5 shy of the record-low. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba 694 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54.99 now $26.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for Amazon's premium streaming device for non-Prime members. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $69.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $69.99 at Amazon, which is $10 more than the record-low we saw during Prime Day. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Apple Watch SE, 2022 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $219 at Amazon

The 2022 Apple Watch SE is on sale for $219 at Amazon's Labor Day sale. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and the best-value Apple Watch you can buy currently. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still packs a fast processor, great battery life, and new health and fitness features.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Amazon now has it for the same record-low price we first saw over Prime Day. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): was $349.99 now $219.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget display, the Insignia F30 Series is a fantastic option, and Amazon has the 2023 50-inch model on sale for just $219.99. You're getting the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa, all for under $220, which is an incredible value.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED is the best TV on the market, and Amazon's Labor Day sale has the 65-inch display on sale for $1,596 - just $50 shy of the record-low price. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control.

See more of today's best early Labor Day TV sales and browse the Labor Day appliance sales event.