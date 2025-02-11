The all-new AirPods 4 have never been cheaper, thanks to Amazon's Presidents' Day sale

Amazon has officially launched its Presidents' Day sale, and one of the best offers, hands-down, is Apple's all-new AirPods 4 for just $99.99 (originally $129). That's cheaper than the price on Black Friday and a new record low. It's such a fantastic offer that I can't imagine you'll find a better discount on Monday's official Presidents' Day sales event.



The AirPods 4 were released in September of last year and are available in two models: one with Active Noise Cancellation and one without. The Presidents' Day deal I've highlighted is the model without active noise cancellation, which is why the price is so affordable.



Apple's newest earbuds feature a new comfortable design, handy controls, and Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. The AirPods 4 also come with a case that delivers 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.



This is such a fantastic deal because it's an incredible price for a pair of newly released Apple earbuds and the lowest price we've ever seen. I've listed more of today's best Apple deals from Amazon's Presidents' Day sale below, which include more record-low prices on iPads, smartwatches, and the AirPods Pro 2.

Presidents' Day deal: Apple' all-new AirPods 4

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $129 now $99.99 at Amazon Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99.99 – a new record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

More Presidents' Day Apple deals

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $69.99 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and you can get a four-pack on sale for a record-low price of $69.99 ahead of Presidents' Day. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them on sale for $169. That's the best price we've seen in months and just $12 shy of the record-low price. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $329 at Amazon Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has the Apple Watch 10 on sale for its lowest price yet. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. This is the same price we saw on Black Friday, and I can't imagine it will drop further anytime soon.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy This Presidents' Day deal is for a slightly older MacBook Air model, but it's an upgraded 16GB configuration that's perfect for most users. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is a stellar offer on an Apple machine right now.

More Presidents' Day sales

