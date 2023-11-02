The 9 best early Black Friday Apple deals - AirPods, iPads and MacBooks from $99

Looking to save on an Apple device ahead of Black Friday? Luckily for you, early Black Friday deals are available to shop from a number of retailers, and I've been very impressed with the offers from Apple, with huge discounts on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, the Apple Watch, and more.



While retailers typically hold their best Black Friday deals for the day itself, today's early offers include record-low prices on Apple's latest and greatest devices, with prices starting at just $99.



The best of the best offers include the latest MacBook Air on sale for $1,049.99 at Amazon, the first-generation Apple Watch SE down to a stunning price of just $109 at Walmart, and Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $189.99 - a record-low price.



See more of today's best early Black Friday Apple deals below, and keep in mind that Apple devices are some of the most popular offers during Black Friday, and the hottest discounts tend to sell out rather quickly. Today's deals allow you to secure an impressive bargain early and avoid the madness of Black Friday proper.

The 9 best Black Friday Apple deals

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $86.88 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon, and it rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has just dropped the 4-pack down to $86.88. That's the lowest price we've seen in months and the best deal you can find right now. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS), 2020: was $329 now $109 at Walmart

One of the best early Black Friday deals from Walmart is the Apple Watch SE on sale for a stunning price of just $109 – the cheapest price you'll find for an Apple Watch. The first-generation Apple Watch SE is an excellent choice for someone who wants essential functions like activity tracking, calorie counting, and sleep tracking, plus the ability to see notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab today's cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $99. That's $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Prime Day and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $179 now $149.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Black Friday deals also include Apple's AirPods 3 on sale for $149.95 - $10 more than the record-low price. You're getting a longer battery life with the AirPods 3, thanks to the MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189.99 at Amazon

After running out of stock, Amazon now has the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 back in stock and on sale for a record-low price of $189.99. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $249 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap iPad ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $249 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, especially with today's $80 discount.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $399 at Walmart

Walmart's early Black Friday deals include the 2022 iPad on sale for a record-low price of $399. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $50 discount.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.