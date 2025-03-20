Take 15% off Xbox gift cards with Amazon's Big Smile sale

Deals
By published

Stash your credit away, or save on a full-price game

Xbox gift cards deal image
(Image credit: Xbox)

Amazon's Big Smile Sale is the first big Amazon sale of the year and the second of a very busy March that started with Click Frenzy and also now includes Afterpay Day. If you’re the proud owner of an Xbox Series X, S or One, this deal might be the best of the bunch.

Right now, Amazon is offering 15% discounts on the entire range of digital codes for the Xbox store – letting you grab AU$100 of digital credit for just AU$85 (NZ$93.41) or AU$15 for AU$12.75 (NZ$14.01). Whether you're looking to buy Split Fiction, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Call of Duty skins or the latest Fortnite battlepass, you can do it for less with Amazon's Big Smile Sale.

Xbox store gift cards
Xbox store gift cards: at Amazon

15% off $100 Xbox gift card (digital code)
Save up to AU$15
(available in New Zealand, starting at NZ$93.41)
If you're a regular in the Xbox Store, the AU$100 card offers the biggest savings – down to just AU$85 – giving you an extra AU$15 to spend on your favourites. The AU$50 and AU$70 options are also attractive at AU$42.50 and AU$59.50 if you've got a cheaper game or add-on in mind. Remember, you can stock up on store credit and wait for the perfect deal. Once purchased, you'll immediately receive an email with your code.

AU$100 Xbox Store credit: down to AU$85
AU$70 Xbox Store credit: down to AU$59.50
AU$50 Xbox Store credit: down to AU$42.50
AU$25 Xbox Store credit: down to AU$21.25
AU$15 Xbox Store credit: down to AU$12.75

View Deal

Console gaming is certainly shifting to a digital-only landscape with the PlayStation 5 Pro – the most recent console release – not even coming with a built-in disc tray and costing AU$1,200! But it's no secret that most games are cheaper when you buy them physically from retailers like Amazon and JB Hi-Fi, too.

For example, Hogwarts Legacy (AU$59.95), Star Wars: Outlaws (AU$65.24) and Assassin’s Creed Shadows (AU$79) are all much cheaper on disc from Amazon. On the Xbox store all three games are currently over AU$100.

Of course, Microsoft curbs this with Game Pass, which allows you to play most games on the market for a small monthly subscription fee. If you're an Xbox gamer, chances are that you're a subscriber – but this deal is still a good pick-up.

There's no time limit on when you spend your digital credit, meaning you can wait for the best deal later in the year, or until that new blockbuster game finally releases (cough, Grand Theft Auto 6). You can also use your discounted store credit to buy those games you want to play that don't release on Game Pass.

Whatever you choose to spend your discounted credit on, there's no doubting the ease of buying digitally – and it's even more enticing 15% cheaper.

You might also like...

Max Delaney
Max Delaney
Staff Writer

A Digital Content Writer for the Australian TechRadar team, Max covers all things tech and lifestyle and is keen on using tech to make life easier. A 2023 journalism graduate, Max has written across sports, entertainment and business for brands like Zero Digital Media and Valnet.Inc, but found his love for tech in his time at GadgetUser. At home when covering everything from the latest deal and coupon code to the most recent streaming service output, phone or smartwatch, Max excels at using his research, experience and writing ability give you more time to use your tech, not waste time finding it. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
With discounts of up to 95%, these are the biggest deals I've managed to find in the Steam Spring Sale
A Riders Republic promotional image.
The PlayStation Holiday Sale ends soon, get these five game deals before it's too late
James walks towards an enemy in a foggy street.
The massive PlayStation Holiday Sale is here, and these are the five game deals in my basket
Xbox Series X
Just got an Xbox Series X or S for Christmas? Here are the best 5 accessories to get today
Xbox Wireless Controller – Ghost Cipher Special Edition
Amazon's Xbox Wireless Controller deals are pretty stellar, but stock is selling through fast
Xbox elite wireless controller series 2
I can't believe there's another record-low price for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 ahead of Christmas
Latest in Seasonal Sales
Amazon cheap tech gadgets under $50
Amazon's latest sale is filled with cheap tech gadgets: here are 16 deals I'd buy under $50
Super Bowl TV deals
Best Buy's week-long sale has stunningly-low prices on TVs: here are the 9 best deals
Walmart Presidents&#039; Day sale 2025
Watch out Amazon: Walmart announces a rival spring sale - 55% off TVs, patio furniture, and clothing
LG C3 65-in OLED on teal background, with TR&#039;s Lowest Price badge
LG's C3 OLED TV crashes to its lowest price ever at Amazon's early Big Spring Sale
Amazon Big Spring sale
Amazon's Big Spring Sale goes live next week - here are 35 early deals I'd buy now
Family at a picnic table with Amazon packaging on the table and a fire kids tablet
Amazon announces its Big Spring Sale – get up to 40% off and shop early deals now
Latest in Deals
HP Victus 16 on purple background with big savings text overlay
I've said it before and I'll say it again - this $899 RTX 4070 gaming laptop is a steal
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is back down to 40% off – give your older 4K TV a cheap smart upgrade
Amazon cheap tech gadgets under $50
Amazon's latest sale is filled with cheap tech gadgets: here are 16 deals I'd buy under $50
Holding the Fujifilm GFX100 RF medium-format compact camera
Fujifilm GFX100RF preorders are live: where to buy Fuji's latest medium format compact camera
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL on peach background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Why wait for the Pixel 9a? Here's a Pixel 9 Pro XL deal that can save you up to $600 at Best Buy
Amazon Luna controller spring sale
I love Amazon Luna and right now you can get everything you need to dive into 4K cloud gaming for $50 off
More about seasonal sales
Amazon cheap tech gadgets under $50

Amazon's latest sale is filled with cheap tech gadgets: here are 16 deals I'd buy under $50
Super Bowl TV deals

Best Buy's week-long sale has stunningly-low prices on TVs: here are the 9 best deals
I Hate This Place artwork

Bloober Team is keeping busy as it announces its next survival horror game I Hate This Place and offers a new look at its upcoming title Cronos: The New Dawn
See more latest
Most Popular
HP Victus 16 on purple background with big savings text overlay
I've said it before and I'll say it again - this $899 RTX 4070 gaming laptop is a steal
MacBook Air M4 on an orange background
The all-new MacBook Air has already got a very early price cut at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is back down to 40% off – give your older 4K TV a cheap smart upgrade
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL on peach background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Why wait for the Pixel 9a? Here's a Pixel 9 Pro XL deal that can save you up to $600 at Best Buy
Amazon cheap tech gadgets under $50
Amazon's latest sale is filled with cheap tech gadgets: here are 16 deals I'd buy under $50
Holding the Fujifilm GFX100 RF medium-format compact camera
Fujifilm GFX100RF preorders are live: where to buy Fuji's latest medium format compact camera
Amazon Luna controller spring sale
I love Amazon Luna and right now you can get everything you need to dive into 4K cloud gaming for $50 off
Super Bowl TV deals
Best Buy's week-long sale has stunningly-low prices on TVs: here are the 9 best deals
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on blue background with lowest price text overlay
Selling out: Samsung's incredible Galaxy S25 Ultra deal is still up for grabs - get $300 off upfront or a $900 trade rebate
Keeper
Let 2025 be the year you upgrade your password security— get 50% off Keeper’s Personal & Family plans