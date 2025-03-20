Take 15% off Xbox gift cards with Amazon's Big Smile sale

Amazon's Big Smile Sale is the first big Amazon sale of the year and the second of a very busy March that started with Click Frenzy and also now includes Afterpay Day. If you’re the proud owner of an Xbox Series X, S or One, this deal might be the best of the bunch.

Right now, Amazon is offering 15% discounts on the entire range of digital codes for the Xbox store – letting you grab AU$100 of digital credit for just AU$85 (NZ$93.41) or AU$15 for AU$12.75 (NZ$14.01). Whether you're looking to buy Split Fiction, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Call of Duty skins or the latest Fortnite battlepass, you can do it for less with Amazon's Big Smile Sale.

Console gaming is certainly shifting to a digital-only landscape with the PlayStation 5 Pro – the most recent console release – not even coming with a built-in disc tray and costing AU$1,200! But it's no secret that most games are cheaper when you buy them physically from retailers like Amazon and JB Hi-Fi, too.

For example, Hogwarts Legacy (AU$59.95), Star Wars: Outlaws (AU$65.24) and Assassin’s Creed Shadows (AU$79) are all much cheaper on disc from Amazon. On the Xbox store all three games are currently over AU$100.

Of course, Microsoft curbs this with Game Pass, which allows you to play most games on the market for a small monthly subscription fee. If you're an Xbox gamer, chances are that you're a subscriber – but this deal is still a good pick-up.

There's no time limit on when you spend your digital credit, meaning you can wait for the best deal later in the year, or until that new blockbuster game finally releases (cough, Grand Theft Auto 6). You can also use your discounted store credit to buy those games you want to play that don't release on Game Pass.

Whatever you choose to spend your discounted credit on, there's no doubting the ease of buying digitally – and it's even more enticing 15% cheaper.