Take 15% off Xbox gift cards with Amazon's Big Smile sale
Stash your credit away, or save on a full-price game
Amazon's Big Smile Sale is the first big Amazon sale of the year and the second of a very busy March that started with Click Frenzy and also now includes Afterpay Day. If you’re the proud owner of an Xbox Series X, S or One, this deal might be the best of the bunch.
Right now, Amazon is offering 15% discounts on the entire range of digital codes for the Xbox store – letting you grab AU$100 of digital credit for just AU$85 (NZ$93.41) or AU$15 for AU$12.75 (NZ$14.01). Whether you're looking to buy Split Fiction, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Call of Duty skins or the latest Fortnite battlepass, you can do it for less with Amazon's Big Smile Sale.
15% off $100 Xbox gift card (digital code)
Save up to AU$15
(available in New Zealand, starting at NZ$93.41)
If you're a regular in the Xbox Store, the AU$100 card offers the biggest savings – down to just AU$85 – giving you an extra AU$15 to spend on your favourites. The AU$50 and AU$70 options are also attractive at AU$42.50 and AU$59.50 if you've got a cheaper game or add-on in mind. Remember, you can stock up on store credit and wait for the perfect deal. Once purchased, you'll immediately receive an email with your code.
• AU$100 Xbox Store credit: down to AU$85
• AU$70 Xbox Store credit: down to AU$59.50
• AU$50 Xbox Store credit: down to AU$42.50
• AU$25 Xbox Store credit: down to AU$21.25
• AU$15 Xbox Store credit: down to AU$12.75
Console gaming is certainly shifting to a digital-only landscape with the PlayStation 5 Pro – the most recent console release – not even coming with a built-in disc tray and costing AU$1,200! But it's no secret that most games are cheaper when you buy them physically from retailers like Amazon and JB Hi-Fi, too.
For example, Hogwarts Legacy (AU$59.95), Star Wars: Outlaws (AU$65.24) and Assassin’s Creed Shadows (AU$79) are all much cheaper on disc from Amazon. On the Xbox store all three games are currently over AU$100.
Of course, Microsoft curbs this with Game Pass, which allows you to play most games on the market for a small monthly subscription fee. If you're an Xbox gamer, chances are that you're a subscriber – but this deal is still a good pick-up.
There's no time limit on when you spend your digital credit, meaning you can wait for the best deal later in the year, or until that new blockbuster game finally releases (cough, Grand Theft Auto 6). You can also use your discounted store credit to buy those games you want to play that don't release on Game Pass.
Whatever you choose to spend your discounted credit on, there's no doubting the ease of buying digitally – and it's even more enticing 15% cheaper.
You might also like...
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
A Digital Content Writer for the Australian TechRadar team, Max covers all things tech and lifestyle and is keen on using tech to make life easier. A 2023 journalism graduate, Max has written across sports, entertainment and business for brands like Zero Digital Media and Valnet.Inc, but found his love for tech in his time at GadgetUser. At home when covering everything from the latest deal and coupon code to the most recent streaming service output, phone or smartwatch, Max excels at using his research, experience and writing ability give you more time to use your tech, not waste time finding it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Amazon's latest sale is filled with cheap tech gadgets: here are 16 deals I'd buy under $50
Best Buy's week-long sale has stunningly-low prices on TVs: here are the 9 best deals