I'm a Lego fan and these are the 5 sets I'm eyeing during Amazon's Big Smile Sale – prices from just AU$108.37

Deals
By published

Big sets with huge savings, from the Falcon to the Battle Bus

Three Lego sets side by side
(Image credit: Future)

Amazon’s Big Smile Sale has brought discounts store-wide, but one particular product range has piqued my interest above the rest – Lego.

I am a Lego fiend, and if I had the space, my entire home would be wall-to-wall plastic bricks and minifigures. I’ve settled for my personal favourites instead of the entire range, but every now and then a price drop on a nice set comes past that I simply cannot ignore. What can I say? It’s the ultimate generation-spanning toy and home decoration.

So, since Amazon’s Big Smile Sale went live, I’ve been grinning ear to ear. These are the five sets that the limited space in my apartment is begging me not to buy, but would likely be a hit in your home or as a gift for a loved one.

I’m of course being quite selective with the five I’ve picked out below, but I highly recommend browsing the Lego store on Amazon for the perfect set for you.

Lego Icons The Lord of The Rings: Barad-dûr
Lego Icons The Lord of The Rings: Barad-dûr: was AU$699.99 now AU$558.20 at Amazon

Save AU$141.79

One does not simply purchase a full-priced Lego set, and you won’t have to with this Big Smile Sale deal. You’ll get the Eye of Sauron and the Dark Tower itself in this Lego set, along with a fun cast of minifigures.

View Deal
Lego Ideas Dungeons and Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale
Lego Ideas Dungeons and Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale: was AU$499.99 now AU$419 at Amazon

Save AU$80.99

Lego’s Ideas collection is a personal favourite, with user-submitted designs selected by the Lego company and brought to production. This Dungeons and Dragons set is one of the standouts, with tons of cute details and a fun build to be had.

View Deal
Lego Icons Tranquil Garden Set
Lego Icons Tranquil Garden Set: was AU$179.99 now AU$140 at Amazon

Save AU$39.99

This is an extremely tempting set if you’re looking to add some flair to a benchtop or set of shelves. It doesn’t have any minifigures, nor is there much to ‘play’ with, but it looks good on its own as a decoration.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars Millenium Falcon (small)
Lego Star Wars Millenium Falcon (small): was AU$149.99 now AU$108.37 at Amazon

Save AU$41.62

While the full-sized and latest edition Star Wars Millennium Falcon is on sale as well (for AU$939.24), this smaller model is more affordable and, let’s be honest, is more likely to fit in a small space. It’s a good option if you’ve always wanted a Lego Falcon but haven’t been able to justify the high price.

View Deal
Lego Fortnite Battle Bus
Lego Fortnite Battle Bus: was AU$169.99 now AU$139 at Amazon

Save AU$30.99

This Battle Bus Lego set is a great option for both displaying and for a Fortnite-loving child. You’ll of course get the iconic blue bus, but you’ll also get nine minifigures wearing classic Fortnite outfits.

View Deal

Keen for more discounts? Check out our live coverage of Amazon’s Big Smile sale for 130+ more offers.

Zachariah Kelly
Zachariah Kelly
Staff Writer

Zac has been in the tech writing game for six years, having previously written for Gizmodo Australia, Canstar Blue, and The Daily Mail Australia (with articles on Nine, Junkee, Kotaku Australia and Lifehacker Australia). He’s a huge nerd with a deep passion for technology. While his main focus at TechRadar Australia is phones, monitors and peripherals, he also has a deep interest in the growing Australian EV landscape. Outside of Techradar, Zac’s a Headspace (a youth mental health organization) volunteer and an avid gamer. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A close-up of the Lego logo at a Botanical Garden pop up
I got a first look at the new Lego flower sets in a botanical garden, and the Mini Orchid should be on your list
Toy Fair 2025 Primal Hatch
The 7 best toys we saw at Toy Fair 2025, from a Lego boat to a hatching, robotic dinosaur
Building the Lego Beauty and the Beast Castle
Another iconic Disney Castle is getting the Lego treatment, and this one roars
Lego Mario Kart – Mario &amp; Standard Kart set on a shelf.
Lego just celebrated Mario Day in the best way possible, with an incredible Mario Kart set that's up for preorder now
Lego Ideas River Steamboat at Toy Fair
You made this happen: a giant Lego Steamboat that we all want to build
Amazon deals
Amazon's massive winter sale is live – here are 31 deals from $17.99 worth buying
Latest in Tech
Ray-Ban smart glasses with the Cpperni logo, an LED array, and a MacBook Air with M4 next to ecah other.
ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from Twitter's massive outage to iRobot's impressive new Roombas
A triptych image featuring the Sennheiser HD 505, Apple iPad Air 11-inch (2025), and Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M4).
5 unmissable tech reviews of the week: why the MacBook Air (M4) should be your next laptop and the best sounding OLED TV ever
Apple iPhone 16e
Which affordable phone wins the mid-range race: the iPhone 16e, Nothing 3a, or Samsung Galaxy A56? Our latest podcast tells all
The Apple MacBook Air next to the Dyson Supersonic R and new AMD GPU
ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from the best tech at MWC to Apple's new iPads and MacBooks
A triptych image featuring the Bose Solo Soundbar 2, Nothing Phone 3a Pro and the Panasonic Lumix S1R II.
5 trailblazing tech reviews of the week: Nothing's stylish, affordable flagship and why you should buy AMD's new graphics card over Nvidia's
The best tech of MWC 2025 examples, including the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, the Nubia Flip 2, and the Lenovo Solar PC
Best of MWC 2025: the 10 top tech launches we tried on the show floor
Latest in Deals
Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 15 on a red background next to TechRadar Price Cut badge
Get a powerful XPS 13 with Snapdragon CPU for a record-low price in the latest Dell sale
An 85-inch Sony X90L TV on a shelf with a TechRadar deals logo
Sony's excellent 65-inch 'Perfect for PlayStation 5' TV hits its lowest-ever price
Don&#039;t miss discounts on EA College Football 25.
I can't believe how cheap EA Sports College Football 25 is at Best Buy right now
LG B4 OLED TV
LG's B4 OLED TV just dropped to a stunning price of $499 - get it before it's gone
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Quick! One of the best iPhone 16e deals is back in stock – get a device for just $99 at Visible Wireless
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro
Say goodbye to GoPro and get the highly-rated DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro for its lowest-ever price
More about tech
A triptych image featuring the Sennheiser HD 505, Apple iPad Air 11-inch (2025), and Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M4).

5 unmissable tech reviews of the week: why the MacBook Air (M4) should be your next laptop and the best sounding OLED TV ever
Ray-Ban smart glasses with the Cpperni logo, an LED array, and a MacBook Air with M4 next to ecah other.

ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from Twitter's massive outage to iRobot's impressive new Roombas
ViewSonic VP2788-5K Display

Viewsonic's 5K monitor finally goes on sale, but is it already too little too late to make a splash?

See more latest
Most Popular
The MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) on a pink background with text saying Big Savings next to it.
The MacBook Air M2 has a massive price cut thanks to the M4 launch
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro
Say goodbye to GoPro and get the highly-rated DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro for its lowest-ever price
Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 15 on a red background next to TechRadar Price Cut badge
Get a powerful XPS 13 with Snapdragon CPU for a record-low price in the latest Dell sale
An 85-inch Sony X90L TV on a shelf with a TechRadar deals logo
Sony's excellent 65-inch 'Perfect for PlayStation 5' TV hits its lowest-ever price
LG B4 OLED TV
LG's B4 OLED TV just dropped to a stunning price of $499 - get it before it's gone
Don&#039;t miss discounts on EA College Football 25.
I can't believe how cheap EA Sports College Football 25 is at Best Buy right now
Squarespace
Fresh season, fresh start— launch your dream website with Squarespace with this offer
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Quick! One of the best iPhone 16e deals is back in stock – get a device for just $99 at Visible Wireless
Samsung OLED TV, MacBook Air and Bose headphones on a blue background next to TechRadar Don&#039;t Miss badge
Best Buy's massive Tech Fest sale is live – here are 31 deals I'd buy on OLED TVs, iPads, laptops and more
SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD in gray on magenta pink background with price cut text on it
This spacious 2TB Samsung Portable SSD drops to its lowest price in over a year