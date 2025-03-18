I'm a Lego fan and these are the 5 sets I'm eyeing during Amazon's Big Smile Sale – prices from just AU$108.37

Amazon’s Big Smile Sale has brought discounts store-wide, but one particular product range has piqued my interest above the rest – Lego.

I am a Lego fiend, and if I had the space, my entire home would be wall-to-wall plastic bricks and minifigures. I’ve settled for my personal favourites instead of the entire range, but every now and then a price drop on a nice set comes past that I simply cannot ignore. What can I say? It’s the ultimate generation-spanning toy and home decoration.

So, since Amazon’s Big Smile Sale went live, I’ve been grinning ear to ear. These are the five sets that the limited space in my apartment is begging me not to buy, but would likely be a hit in your home or as a gift for a loved one.

I’m of course being quite selective with the five I’ve picked out below, but I highly recommend browsing the Lego store on Amazon for the perfect set for you.

Lego Icons Tranquil Garden Set: was AU$179.99 now AU$140 at Amazon Save AU$39.99 This is an extremely tempting set if you’re looking to add some flair to a benchtop or set of shelves. It doesn’t have any minifigures, nor is there much to ‘play’ with, but it looks good on its own as a decoration.

Lego Fortnite Battle Bus: was AU$169.99 now AU$139 at Amazon Save AU$30.99 This Battle Bus Lego set is a great option for both displaying and for a Fortnite-loving child. You’ll of course get the iconic blue bus, but you’ll also get nine minifigures wearing classic Fortnite outfits.

