I'm a Lego fan and these are the 5 sets I'm eyeing during Amazon's Big Smile Sale – prices from just AU$108.37
Big sets with huge savings, from the Falcon to the Battle Bus
Amazon’s Big Smile Sale has brought discounts store-wide, but one particular product range has piqued my interest above the rest – Lego.
I am a Lego fiend, and if I had the space, my entire home would be wall-to-wall plastic bricks and minifigures. I’ve settled for my personal favourites instead of the entire range, but every now and then a price drop on a nice set comes past that I simply cannot ignore. What can I say? It’s the ultimate generation-spanning toy and home decoration.
So, since Amazon’s Big Smile Sale went live, I’ve been grinning ear to ear. These are the five sets that the limited space in my apartment is begging me not to buy, but would likely be a hit in your home or as a gift for a loved one.
I’m of course being quite selective with the five I’ve picked out below, but I highly recommend browsing the Lego store on Amazon for the perfect set for you.
Save AU$141.79
One does not simply purchase a full-priced Lego set, and you won’t have to with this Big Smile Sale deal. You’ll get the Eye of Sauron and the Dark Tower itself in this Lego set, along with a fun cast of minifigures.
Save AU$80.99
Lego’s Ideas collection is a personal favourite, with user-submitted designs selected by the Lego company and brought to production. This Dungeons and Dragons set is one of the standouts, with tons of cute details and a fun build to be had.
Save AU$39.99
This is an extremely tempting set if you’re looking to add some flair to a benchtop or set of shelves. It doesn’t have any minifigures, nor is there much to ‘play’ with, but it looks good on its own as a decoration.
Save AU$41.62
While the full-sized and latest edition Star Wars Millennium Falcon is on sale as well (for AU$939.24), this smaller model is more affordable and, let’s be honest, is more likely to fit in a small space. It’s a good option if you’ve always wanted a Lego Falcon but haven’t been able to justify the high price.
Save AU$30.99
This Battle Bus Lego set is a great option for both displaying and for a Fortnite-loving child. You’ll of course get the iconic blue bus, but you’ll also get nine minifigures wearing classic Fortnite outfits.
