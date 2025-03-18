UE's Megaboom 4 promises to deliver booming bass beats for any party – and it's now 29% off on Amazon

Ultimate Ears has had a successful history of making some of the best Bluetooth speakers, but we won’t be shocked if you find the current lineup of 8 models to be a little confusing to separate.

From what we can tell, the latest Megaboom 4 is a minor update to the previous model but, according to users who have already tried it, the fourth-generation speaker has a better soundstage. So it should be music to your ears to know that it’s received a booming 29% discount in Amazon’s Big Smile Sale.

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 4: Save AU$101 Serving up 360º sound, promising up to 20 hours of battery life and available in a range of fun, lively colours that put UE on the map in the first place, the Megaboom 4 is a powerful, portable and rugged Bluetooth speaker that’s perfect for home listening, outdoor parties and everything in between.

Now, we haven’t actually reviewed the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 4, but we’re major fans of the brand as a whole and we gave the previous model four stars in our UE Megaboom 3 review . As a brand, it regularly churns out top-performing speakers that are both fun to live with and to use.

The Megaboom 4 should, therefore, continue that trend, especially as it introduces a few new features to ensure it remains top of the pile. Chief among the upgrades are new passive radiators that promise to improve bass performance and an overall bigger, cleaner sound.

Elsewhere it’s pretty much business as usual, but as we said in our UE Megaboom 3 review, that model refined what was already a great portable speaker and so UE didn’t need to reinvent the wheel with the fourth generation. What is perhaps most pleasing to see is a USB-C charging port (the old model used micro-USB, but it is 8 years old now) and battery life remains the same at 20 hours. It also retains an IP67 rating for protection against dust and water.

This AU$101 discount for Amazon’s Big Smile Sale brings the Megaboom 4 down to just under AU$250, putting it in the firing line of the talented Beats Pill. What makes Ultimate Ears’ speaker stand out is its 360º sound delivery, making it a fantastic addition to any party.

If you’re after more deals and discounts, check out our live coverage of Amazon’s Big Smile sale for 100+ more offers.