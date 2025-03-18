UE's Megaboom 4 promises to deliver booming bass beats for any party – and it's now 29% off on Amazon

Deals
By published

Get the party started for under AU$250 with this rare offer

UE Megaboom 4 speaker in peach surrounded by a couple of people on some grass
(Image credit: Ultimate Ears)

Ultimate Ears has had a successful history of making some of the best Bluetooth speakers, but we won’t be shocked if you find the current lineup of 8 models to be a little confusing to separate.

From what we can tell, the latest Megaboom 4 is a minor update to the previous model but, according to users who have already tried it, the fourth-generation speaker has a better soundstage. So it should be music to your ears to know that it’s received a booming 29% discount in Amazon’s Big Smile Sale.

Image
Ultimate Ears Megaboom 4:

Save AU$101

Serving up 360º sound, promising up to 20 hours of battery life and available in a range of fun, lively colours that put UE on the map in the first place, the Megaboom 4 is a powerful, portable and rugged Bluetooth speaker that’s perfect for home listening, outdoor parties and everything in between.

Now, we haven’t actually reviewed the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 4, but we’re major fans of the brand as a whole and we gave the previous model four stars in our UE Megaboom 3 review. As a brand, it regularly churns out top-performing speakers that are both fun to live with and to use.

The Megaboom 4 should, therefore, continue that trend, especially as it introduces a few new features to ensure it remains top of the pile. Chief among the upgrades are new passive radiators that promise to improve bass performance and an overall bigger, cleaner sound.

Elsewhere it’s pretty much business as usual, but as we said in our UE Megaboom 3 review, that model refined what was already a great portable speaker and so UE didn’t need to reinvent the wheel with the fourth generation. What is perhaps most pleasing to see is a USB-C charging port (the old model used micro-USB, but it is 8 years old now) and battery life remains the same at 20 hours. It also retains an IP67 rating for protection against dust and water.

This AU$101 discount for Amazon’s Big Smile Sale brings the Megaboom 4 down to just under AU$250, putting it in the firing line of the talented Beats Pill. What makes Ultimate Ears’ speaker stand out is its 360º sound delivery, making it a fantastic addition to any party.

If you’re after more deals and discounts, check out our live coverage of Amazon’s Big Smile sale for 100+ more offers.

You might also like

See more Audio Deals
Max Langridge
Max Langridge
Staff Writer

Max is a senior staff writer for TechRadar who covers home entertainment and audio first, NBN second and virtually anything else that falls under the consumer electronics umbrella third. He's also a bit of an ecommerce fiend, particularly when it comes to finding the latest coupon codes for a variety of publication. He has written for TechRadar's sister publication What Hi-Fi? as well as Pocket-lint, and he's also a regular contributor to Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica. Max also dabbled in the men's lifestyle publication space, but is now firmly rooted in his first passion of technology.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Soundcore Boom 2 and Earfun UBoom X on split purple/light blue background
Anker Soundcore Boom 2 vs Earfun UBoom X: battle of the budget Bluetooth party speaker
Anker Soundcore Boom 2 Plus against pink background
Anker Soundcore Boom 2 Plus review: a bass-heavy Bluetooth speaker with a much-needed design upgrade
Sonos Era 100 black cylindrical speaker on mustard yellow background with TechRadar price cut sign
This top-rated Sonos speaker is back to its cheapest price since Black Friday
Sonos speakers and soundbars on a green background
Huge Sonos sale live at Amazon – get up to $100 off top-rated speakers and soundbars
LG XBoom Go XG2T on white surface against pink background
LG XBoom Go XG2T review: a hardy yet small Bluetooth speaker primed for all environments
Sonos Roam with a sign saying Lowest Price
The impressive Sonos Roam drops to a super-cheap $99 at Best Buy
Latest in Wireless & Bluetooth Speakers
JBL Charge 6
JBL's new Bluetooth speakers bring all the upgrades I most wanted to see, and they're coming soon
Sonos speakers and soundbars on a green background
Huge Sonos sale live at Amazon – get up to $100 off top-rated speakers and soundbars
Samsung Music Frame on a table beside some books and a vase
I spent six weeks listening to the Samsung Music Frame and it kept missing the beat
JBL Flip 6
JBL Flip 7 and Charge 6 Bluetooth speakers' official launch details leak, including an AI sound mode that I think is a perfect fit for them
LG XBoom Go XG2T and JBL Clip 5 on white and black background
LG XBoom Go XG2T vs JBL Clip 5: which mini Bluetooth speaker will reign supreme?
Happy Plugs Joy Speaker against pink background
I tested this suave Bluetooth speaker from Sweden and it left me with mixed feelings – here’s why
Latest in Deals
Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 15 on a red background next to TechRadar Price Cut badge
Get a powerful XPS 13 with Snapdragon CPU for a record-low price in the latest Dell sale
An 85-inch Sony X90L TV on a shelf with a TechRadar deals logo
Sony's excellent 65-inch 'Perfect for PlayStation 5' TV hits its lowest-ever price
Don&#039;t miss discounts on EA College Football 25.
I can't believe how cheap EA Sports College Football 25 is at Best Buy right now
LG B4 OLED TV
LG's B4 OLED TV just dropped to a stunning price of $499 - get it before it's gone
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Quick! One of the best iPhone 16e deals is back in stock – get a device for just $99 at Visible Wireless
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro
Say goodbye to GoPro and get the highly-rated DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro for its lowest-ever price
More about wireless bluetooth speakers
The Meridian Ellipse in front of a house plant and a pink background.

I tested Meridian’s super-smart wireless speaker for a month – here’s my verdict on whether it’s worth that high price tag
JBL Charge 6

JBL's new Bluetooth speakers bring all the upgrades I most wanted to see, and they're coming soon
ViewSonic VP2788-5K Display

Viewsonic's 5K monitor finally goes on sale, but is it already too little too late to make a splash?

See more latest
Most Popular
The MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) on a pink background with text saying Big Savings next to it.
The MacBook Air M2 has a massive price cut thanks to the M4 launch
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro
Say goodbye to GoPro and get the highly-rated DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro for its lowest-ever price
Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 15 on a red background next to TechRadar Price Cut badge
Get a powerful XPS 13 with Snapdragon CPU for a record-low price in the latest Dell sale
An 85-inch Sony X90L TV on a shelf with a TechRadar deals logo
Sony's excellent 65-inch 'Perfect for PlayStation 5' TV hits its lowest-ever price
LG B4 OLED TV
LG's B4 OLED TV just dropped to a stunning price of $499 - get it before it's gone
Don&#039;t miss discounts on EA College Football 25.
I can't believe how cheap EA Sports College Football 25 is at Best Buy right now
Squarespace
Fresh season, fresh start— launch your dream website with Squarespace with this offer
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Quick! One of the best iPhone 16e deals is back in stock – get a device for just $99 at Visible Wireless
Samsung OLED TV, MacBook Air and Bose headphones on a blue background next to TechRadar Don&#039;t Miss badge
Best Buy's massive Tech Fest sale is live – here are 31 deals I'd buy on OLED TVs, iPads, laptops and more
SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD in gray on magenta pink background with price cut text on it
This spacious 2TB Samsung Portable SSD drops to its lowest price in over a year