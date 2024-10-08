Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale

Prime Day is back, with Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale bringing huge savings on some of the best phones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 tops our list of the best flip folding phones, with a sleek design, durable folding screen, and intuitive outer display – and now you can get a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 with maxed-out 512GB storage for the record-low price of $919.99 (was $1,219.99) at Amazon.

This huge $300 discount – which applies to the Blue and Yellow variants of the phone – is especially remarkable when you consider that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 hasn’t even been out for three months; a sub-$1000 price tag for the newest iteration in the cutting-edge Z-Flip series is a serious deal.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: was $1,219.99 now $919.99 at Amazon

This year’s Prime Day discounts include the popular Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 at a record-low price of $919.99 (was $1,219.99). A saving of $300 on a flagship smartphone is already impressive, but it's doubly so when you consider that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is less than three months old. You can use the phone's inner or cover screen to take photos and videos with the 50MP main camera, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset keeps things snappy.

In our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, we found the phone to be the most reliable choice for flip-phone enthusiasts – the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has already rocketed onto our lists of the best Samsung phones and best folding phones, thanks to its snappy performance, useful multitasking, and unique foldable features like the quirky camcorder mode.

The phone’s AMOLED inner display packs a resolution of 1080 x 2640 and 120hz refresh rate, with a peak brightness of 2600 nits – at $919.99 (was $1,219.99), you essentially aren’t paying extra for the flair and convenience of the folding display. You even get the higher 512GB storage spec with this particular deal, too.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is without a doubt the best flip phone Samsung has ever made, and while the form factor brings some necessary compromises (see our review for details), there’s no denying the stylishness and cool factor of a phone that folds shut – and now, thanks to this $300 saving, you can be the talk of the town for less.

More Prime Day phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB): was $1,299.99 now $997.48 at Amazon

For its latest Prime Day event, Amazon has discounted the 256GB variant of the Galaxy S24 Ultra to just shy of its lowest-ever price, and the 512GB model to just $1,065.58. So, if you've ever been tempted to splash the cash on this beast of a handset, now is the time to do so. With its 6.8-inch OLED display, lightning-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and class-leading set of cameras, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a formidable pocket companion.

Samsung Galaxy S24: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S24 is the company's latest base-model flagship, but its specs sheet is anything but basic. The S24 is equipped with Samsung's iconic triple camera system and a 6.2-inch display. What's more, Samsung have promised 7 years of Android updates, meaning the S24 is likely to have serious longevity.

Prime Day ends soon – Big Deal Days will end at midnight on October 9, as will this record-low price. Be sure to check in with our coverage of the best phone deals and best Samsung phone deals for the latest updates.