Samsung's 65-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV just dropped to its lowest price yet

QLEDs have become more popular since Samsung introduced them as competitors to OLED. Despite the push for affordability, they still don't come cheap. That's why you should shop the latest sale on one of Samsung's most popular QLEDs: You can get the Samsung 65" Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV at Best Buy for $1,297.99 (was $1,599.99).

This is the lowest price we've seen for Samsung's 65-inch QN90C model. The QN90C ranges between 45 to 85 inches, but only the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models are available. If you want a smaller or cheaper model--or even a larger, more expensive one. Best Buy also offers over $300 off on both the 55-inch and 75-inch models.

Today's best Samsung QLED TV deal

Samsung 65-Inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart TV (2023): was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy

This 65-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K UHD TV is at the lowest price we've seen so far. Its mini-LED technology enables impressive contrast and color that rivals OLED counterparts, especially with its bright, anti-glare screen. Its 4K UHD resolution also means it can display lifelike images with four times the number of pixels than a standard HD TV. As a smart TV, the QN90C also supports Alexa as a voice assistant and incorporates popular streaming platforms like Netflix into its UI.

The Samsung QN90C fits four times the number of pixels as the typical HD TV into its 4K UHD screen. The QN90C is one of Samsung's most popular Neo QLED TVs, which implements multiple, tiny LEDs to more precisely control picture quality. Our Samsung QN90C TV review especially praises its bright, anti-glare screen, which mimics the capabilities of OLED TVs. Thanks to the full array backlight, it can deliver rich color and contrast from any angle.

As a Smart Tizen TV, the QN90C supports popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, and YouTube. You can also use Alexa voice commands to navigate.

Samsung has multiple Neo QLEDs in its catalog. TechRadar also positively reviewed the Samsung Q80D TV, Samsung QN900D, and Samsung QN85D. If you must know more, we also have many options in the best Samsung TV list, including the best QLED picks.