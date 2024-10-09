Full disclosure: I adore this speaker. It's big, it's friendly, it doesn't take itself too seriously (until it comes to the sound) and it hasn't just brought the tunes to my home – I've leant it out to friends for parties, and every one of them has returned it saying it more than brought the tunes.

The product is the Tribit Strombox Blast and right now, thanks to Amazon's Big Deal Days sale, you can snap it up for just $154.99 at Amazon (was $199.99) in the US – that's a huge saving of $55, or £154.99 (was £199.99) in the UK. Both mean 23% of the asking fee stays in your pocket – good huh?

You do need to be a Prime member (30-day free trials are available!), but it also means this speaker is back down to its lowest-seen price yet in both regions.

Tribit Stormbox Blast: was $199.99 now $154.99 at Amazon

The Tribit Stormbox Blast was already incredible value for money at the full MSRP, so at 23% less than that, it's a must-buy. Its room-filling sound combined with its amazing ease-of-use and likeable feature-set makes it an ideal party speaker. So, if you want a big, powerful portable speaker at a not-so-big price, take advantage of this phenomenal deal while you still can.

Tribit Stormbox Blast: was £199.99 now £154.99 at Amazon

Again, you need to be a Prime member, but it's worth it: the Tribit Stormbox Blast was already top value for money at full price. So at 23% off, it's a must-buy. Its room-filling sound, combined with ease of use and feature set, makes it an ultimate party speaker. Want a big, powerful portable speaker at a not-so-big price ahead of party season? Take advantage of this phenomenal deal while you still can.

As I may have mentioned, I tested this model and then wrote TechRadar's Tribit Stormbox Blast review, not long after its July 2022 release. It looks like a bit of fun, but don't be fooled, this Bluetooth speaker's beautifully clear audio and pumping passive radiators are no joke. On top of that, it has the IPX7 waterproof rating, meaning it can survive being in water up to a depth of 1 meter, for up to 30 minutes – good for the pool party then!

The Stormbox Blast earned itself an exceptional four-and-a-half star rating under intense review (I was more surprised than most of the team, believe me), ensuring its mention in our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers – a spot it only recently lost owing to its relative age against a newer proposition from JBL (the JBL Xtreme 4 is its name, but you won't get lights there… and it's not on sale for Big Deal Days either).

What you need to know is this: if you want big sound for your gathering and a speaker all your friends will be able to use, you're sure to be satisfied. Simply download the Tribit app, and you'll be able to pick from five excellent EQ presets, too, or make your own custom one. Oh, and if you really want to turn the lights off entirely, you can. (You shouldn't, but you can.)

