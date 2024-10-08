The 12 best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals – including record-low prices on JBL, Sonos, Bose and more

You can always find some good Bluetooth speakers among the best Amazon Prime Day deals, and this year's Big Deals Day event has brought us a bunch of record-low prices on options from big names. I've picked out the options that I think offer the best value, based on our reviews of the products and experience with the brands.

In the US, the record-low prices include the always-popular JBL Flip 6 for $79 (was $129) at Amazon, the impressive and new Beats Pill for $99 (was $149) at Amazon in its first real discount, and the Sonos Era 100: was $249 Sonos Era 100 for a joint-lowest $199 (down from $249) at Amazon. The latter delivers both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi sound, though it isn't portable.

In the UK, record-low prices include the Bose SoundLink Flex for £99 (was £149) at Amazon, and my personal favorite Bluetooth speaker, the Bang & Olufsen A1 (2nd Gen) for £159 (was £259) at Amazon, which I use at home.

But I've chosen beyond just these record-low prices, to bring options ranging from under $30/£30 up to about $200/£200, so there's something for everyone here.

Today's best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals in the US

Anker Soundcore 2: was $39.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

This is a great-value portable speaker, with a good amount of punch from a small body, and delivered at a small price here. It has fallen to around $22 in the past (earlier in 2024), so it's possible that waiting for Black Friday will get you an even better deal, but if you're looking to buy today, it's a good option from a reliable brand. It's waterproof, offers 24 hours of playback, and is small enough to take almost anywhere.

Sony SRS-XB100: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon

This surprisingly powerful May 2023-release mini Bluetooth speaker is available with a huge $21 discount, and because that's a return to its lowest ever price (a price cut briefly seen in early September, but not since) there’s no better time to buy. The XB100 offers impressive bass and vocal clarity, and although it’s not going to produce the rumbling bass and clarity of pricier speakers, you still get fantastic bang for your buck.

JBL Flip 6: was $129 now $79 at Amazon

There's a reason JBL's Flip series is synonymous with good mid-range Bluetooth speakers, and that's because they're really good mid-range Bluetooth speakers. We loved the "well-balanced" sound and rugged design in our full JBL Flip 6 review, and we gave it 4.5 out of 5. This $79 deal is the cheapest it's ever been, having only hit $89 before now, so this is an unreservedly great offer.

Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was $169.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

The Marshall Emberton 2 portable speaker is best known for its 30+ hour battery life and balanced sound. It can last well into two days and takes only three hours to charge, something that not even its most popular competitors can do. Its IP67 rating also means it is hardy enough to endure water, snow, dirt, and dust without getting damaged. Right now, it's over 40% off for both black and cream colorways. Its standard price is pretty high, so this might be the best deal on this speaker yet.

Beats Pill: was $149 now $99 at Amazon

This is basically the first discount that the new Beats Pill speaker has received, and it makes it a very tempting option. We were impressed by its "detailed, layered audio" and "great bass weight" in our Beats Pill review, which hasn't been the case with all of Beats' latest releases. It's waterproof, lasts for around 24 hours on battery power, looks good, and for under $100 we think it's a really good buy.

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 4: was $199 now $151.99 at Amazon

Feel like treating yourself to a bit of portable power? UE's Megaboom range is still a good size for portability, but is happy to throw some serious weight and loudness at your music. It's tough (and made from 45% recycled plastic), big on bass, and this is the cheapest price we've seen for the latest model so far. It sits nicely between something like the Flip 6 and Sonos Era 100 for the scale of its sound.

Sonos Era 100: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

This compact Sonos speaker is seriously loud and delivers strong sound from its weighty bass up to its clear treble. It works over Wi-Fi and Sonos' system, as well as over Bluetooth (and line-in through an adapter). We were generally very impressed with it in our Sonos Era 100 review, but we found it to be a little high-priced – well, this deal takes care of that. It's the joint-lowest price it's been to date, and is great value for its quality and power.

Today's best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals in the UK

Anker Soundcore 2: was £39.99 now £25.99 at Amazon

This is a really good value speaker, delivering solid and far-reaching audio from a small body, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen it. Anker's Soundcore range is always reliable, and this model is waterproof, features 24 hours of battery life, and is a convenient, compact size.

Tribit XSound Plus 2: was £64.99 now £51.99 at Amazon

This isn't the biggest discount of all our options here, but it's a very good speaker for a very good price – you won't do much better for sound at this price. We praised the "truly impressive sound for its price" in our full Tribit XSound Plus 2 review, and with 24 hours of battery life and an adjustable EQ through the app, you can get it working just how you want it.

Bose SoundLink Flex: was £149 now £99 at Amazon

This is the cheapest this speaker has been by £10. If you like the full sound that Bose is known for, you're getting it for a good price here. In our Bose SoundLink Flex review, we said that this speaker has "unlikely scale, equally unlikely bass presence and a very winning way with rhythms and tempos", and we liked the light weight and robust build quality. The battery life of 12 hours is not so hot, but that won't be a problem unless you're taking it away for a weekend.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen): was £259 now £159 at Amazon

This is my personal favorite Bluetooth speaker, and is the one I have and use at home. It's a similar size to the smaller options here, but it deliver a much fuller and more finely balanced sound – the music connoisseur's choice. This is the joint-lowest price that it's ever been, and if you want something that very portable but won't give up on music fundamentals to get there, I don't think you can do much better. It's also waterproof, tough in its aluminium case, and has 18 hours of battery life.

Sonos Era 100: was £249 now £199 at Amazon

This speaker has fallen to £185 in the past, so it's not quite the best it's been, but under £200 is definitely the sweet spot in general for this impressive-sounding box. In our Sonos Era 100 review, we found that it sounded great overall, and offered meatier bass than Sonos' previous efforts at this size, but that it felt a little high-priced. For £199, it's very good value, though – especially since it supports music over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and line-in (via an adapter).

