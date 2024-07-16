My favorite Sony earbuds offer big sound in a cozy build and are $70 off for Prime Day
Sony's LinkBuds S earbuds are down to a record-low price
This year's Amazon Prime Day sale is officially here, and alongside record lows of the MacBook Air and a steal of a deal on an LG OLED TV, I spotted a return to a record-low price for my favorite Sony earbuds.
The Sony LinkBuds S has been around for a bit, having launched in 2022. They come in several colors, including a Gen-Z-esque collab with Olivia Rodrigo. The earbuds balance a lightweight build with feature parity for Android and iOS, offering about six hours of playback and excellent audio playback.
Best of all, though, Sony LinkBuds S in four colors are just $128 (was $199.99) after an instant 31% discount on Amazon for Prime Day.
Prime Day deal: Sony LinkBuds S Earbuds
Sony LinkBuds S Earbuds: was $199.99 now $128 at Amazon
Returning to an all-time low price for Amazon Prime Day 2024, Sony LinkBuds S is an excellent, affordable pair of truly wireless earbuds that offer an experience that shines with comfort and clear, rich audio playback. At just $128 after a 31% discount, you'll find an equal feature set for Android and iOS, long battery life, and listening modes to block out the world around you or let some of it in.
Regardless of color – you'll pick between black, white, Earth Blue, or Violet – you'll get a lightweight, comfortable experience as each Sony LinkBuds S weighs just 4.8 grams. You can also choose from a selection of ear tips included in the box for excellent playback.
While the onboard driver and speaker differ from Sony's higher-end earbuds, like the WF-1000XM4 or WF-1000XM5, these feature a higher-end custom chip by Sony for controlling the entire experience. I've thrown a range of genres from pop to classic rock, with jazz and folk in between with LinkBuds S, each time producing an enjoyable mix that can be customized in the companion app. You can also engage active noise cancellation or a transparency mode that lets some environmental sounds in.
If you're looking for earbuds that work well with Android or iOS, consider the Sony LinkBuds S, especially when they're just $128 and you can choose your color.
Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.
He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.