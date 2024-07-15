Act fast! LG's best OLED TV of 2024 just hit a record low price in this early Prime Day deal

The LG G4 OLED TV is the most elite set currently available in LG's 2024 line-up, and the popular 65-inch size has just hit its lowest price so far among the early Amazon Prime Day deals already available. Right now, you can get the 65-inch LG G4 OLED TV for $2,796 at Amazon (official price: $3,399), and that's a seriously good price for a top-tier TV. There's also a good deal in the UK, with the 65-inch LG G4 available for £2,789 at Amazon UK (was £3,099), which is basically as cheap as we've seen it so far.

The UK deal is $200 lower than we've seen the LG G4 available for to date, and at the time of writing is also $200 cheaper than the closest equivalent TV from Samsung, so it's a great price all around.

Today's best LG G4 deal

LG G4 65-inch OLED TV: was $3,399 now $2,769 at Amazon

The LG G4 is the brightest OLED TV the company has made to date, with its most advanced image processing so far. It's a stunning set that makes for a beautiful home theater upgrade, and it's also packed with all the latest gaming features (such as 4K 144Hz and VRR) available across all four of its HDMI ports. LG's webOS software is easy to use and has all the key streaming services. The G4 can even connect to LG soundbars wirelessly with no drop in audio quality. We've seen this size available for $2,999 before, but this $200 extra discount is its best price to date.

LG G4 65-inch OLED TV: was £3,099 now £2,789 at Amazon

The LG G4 is an elite OLED TV that's absolutely crammed with features, both for movie lovers and gamers. As LG's brightest OLED yet, and with Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode, it's absolutely stunning for home cinema performance. It includes four HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K 144Hz gaming, so super-versatile for gamers. This is basically as cheap as we've found this elite TV to date.

The LG G4 features the company's latest and greatest OLED panel, capable of higher levels of brightness compared to any of the company's TVs so far – this means that HDR movies look richer and more dazzling than ever, and is better for watching sports or playing games during the day, since higher brightness levels help to overcome reflections.

LG's latest-gen processing features AI-based upscaling of video from lower quality to 4K and can use AI to turn basic sound into elaborate Dolby Atmos soundscapes that match the scale of the TV. The new Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode is a nice addition too – it means you can have the best HDR performance mixed with the low levels of processing of Filmmaker Mode, balancing the pictures being punchy and vibrant but also natural and close to what the directors intended for movies.

For gamers, the LG G4 is ideal. All four of its HDMI ports are full HDMI 2.1 connections, which means they all support 4K 144Hz gaming with variable refresh rate and Dolby Vision gaming. LG's Game Dashboard makes it super-easy to tweak settings to be exactly how you want them, depending on the game.

We're in the process of reviewing the LG G4 right now, but we've been seriously impressed by it in what we've seen so far.

If you want to see deals on more of the best OLED TVs available over Prime Day, keep your eyes on our Prime Day TV deals guide, which we're updating constantly with any new deals as we find them.

