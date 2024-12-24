Massive early Boxing Day sale at Currys: see the 12 best deals picked by experts

Currys has launched a massive 'Epic Deals' event this week - an incredible early Boxing Day sale that's offering some of the lowest prices I've seen all year on everything from air fryers to laptops. Today's deals are so good, in fact, that they're just as good as those on Black Friday just a few weeks ago.

A couple highlights include the stunning LG B4 TV for just £749 (was £899) - an amazing budget OLED display that's actually £50 cheaper today than Black Friday. You can also get the Sony Sony WH-1000MX4 noise cancelling headphones for just £175 (was £279) and the Apple MacBook Air M2 for £749 (was £999) - both old favourites here at TechRadar that are matching their lowest ever prices.

The Currys Epic Deals sale offers up to 40% off thousands of products but the choices I've outlined below are my favourites as deals editor here at TechRadar. We review hundreds of products a year so I've utilized our expertise to find only the deals I'd be happy spending my own cash on.

If you're interested in seeing what other retailers are offering today, don't forget to head-on over to our main Boxing Day sales page, which I'm updating daily,

Alex Whitelock Deals editor As TechRadar's deals editor, I've covered the annual Boxing Day sales for over four years now. Subsequently, I've got plenty of tips and expertise to share with our readers here at TechRadar - particularly record-low prices on tech that we've personally reviewed and loved on-site.

The 12 best deals in the Currys Epic Deals sale

LG B4 48-inch OLED TV: was £899 now £749 at Currys Record low price: The LG B4 may be the entry level OLED in LG's 2024 TV lineup, but it delivers spectacular picture quality with rich contrast and fine details, along with a wealth of gaming features including 4K, 120Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR and more. Available for the first time 48-inches, this deal takes the newest size down to a record low of under £800 -- easily the cheapest way to get a 2024 OLED TV!

Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones: was £279.99 now £175 at Currys The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £70 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people because you can find them at a price like this during major sales.

MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was £999 now £799 at Currys

This MSI Cyborg is a strong contender for gaming laptop deal of the day over at Currys thanks to its solid line-up of an RTX 4060 graphics card, Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Put together, these are great specs for 1080p gaming and today's massive £200 price cut easily makes this one of the best bang for the buck machines going currently. Recommended.

PlayStation Store Gift Card - £70: was £70 now £59.50 at Currys £70 is, in my opinion, the ideal amount to add to your wallet - especially when you save £10.50 with code DIGITAL15. This gift card will give you more than enough to pick up a popular AAA game like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or a good few months of PS Plus.

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £98.99 at Currys The latest wearable in Fitbit's range of dedicated fitness trackers has dropped back to its cheapest price in the current Currys sale - just in time for that new year fitness push. It's a small but welcome £40 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was £996 now £749 at Currys As suspected, with Apple bumping up the base memory of the MacBook Air M2 and M3 to 16GB, retailers are cutting the prices of their existing stock of models with 8GB. While not the most powerful MacBook out there, this version with the M2 chip remains an excellent all-rounder, especially when it comes to day-to-day tasks like browsing the internet and writing up documents. For this new low price, you'll struggle to find a better value laptop than this, even if there's less memory than I'd like to see.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Currys This beats the discount we saw last year by £20 on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was £299 now £259 at Currys The iPad 10.2 is a little older model but it remains a great deal at this discounted price ahead of Boxing Day. The 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.

Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer: was £230 now £189.99 at Currys The Ninja Double Stack is a great-looking air fryer packed with key features. It has a capacity of 7.6 litres across the two baskets with six preset functions and two independent cooking zones. Its functions include roasting, baking, and dehydrating, so there’s something for every cooking plan here. It cooks up to 55% faster than your fan oven so it’s a great money and timesaver.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum: was £429.99 now £199.99 at Currys The Shark Stratos has all you could need from a vacuum cleaner and at a very good price after this huge discount. It has a cartridge system which protects against dust cup odours that always come alongside pet hair and dander. Its Clean Sense IQ technology knows when to adjust the power and you won’t have to worry about hair getting trapped and wrapped up in the brush-roll. Meanwhile, 60 minutes of runtime should suit most homes.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 6: was £799 now £449 at Currys Currys has taken a whopping £300 off this mid-range laptop that boasts a slick 14-inch IPS screen, Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a decent up to 14-hour battery life. These components ensure solid overall performance for most day-to-day tasks including browsing, working and streaming videos. I'm particularly impressed with the large and fast storage at this price, which is more than enough room for your files, applications, photos, videos and more.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £35 at Currys This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Currys' latest sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case included for free.

