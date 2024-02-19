Massive Amazon Presidents' Day sale - 19 best deals to shop before it ends tonight

Amazon's massive Presidents' Day sale comes to an end tonight, so I've taken one last look through it and picked out 19 of the best deals I would recommend. Of course, I'm not saying you should buy all of these, but if you've got your eye on a TV, tablet, headphones or smart home tech then these are some of the deals worth considering for your basket.

Some of my personal picks include today's record-low price for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max at $39.99, a good saving on the brand-new Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds at $249.99 and the highly-rated LG C3 65-inch OLED TV for $1,478.30.

You can also check out TechRadar's full coverage of the Presidents' Day sales for even more of the best deals on top products from all the major retailers.

Amazon Presidents' Day sale - 18 best deals

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6E technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience if you have a compatible router.

Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

If you want to save even more money and don't need 4K resolution support, you can also consider the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick that's also on sale today. It has been as low as $16.99 for Prime members, but as we found in our Fire TV Stick review, this is still a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV. Key features include access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $219.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

This is the first discount we've seen on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus since it launched at the end of last year. The price cut on this 64GB version drops it to under $200 which is reasonable if you need a straightforward tablet for general use such as web browsing and watching videos. You get a responsive 10.9-inch display, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for improved audio and a slick design all for a record-low price.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $5 more than its cheapest price ever at Amazon. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,478.30 at Amazon

You can get the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for a new record-low price of $1,478 at Amazon's Presidents Day sale. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249 at Amazon

If you missed the offer over Black Friday you can once again get these brand-new Bose earbuds for their cheapest price ever. The previous generation of the Bose QuietComfort earbuds are rated as our best noise-cancelling earbuds – and this latest version maintains the same high quality regarding noise cancellation and audio performance according to our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $349 at Amazon

This offer on Apple's newest entry-level iPad brings it down to the lowest price ever that we last saw at the start of the year. It's terrific value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Insignia 42-inch F20 Full HD Fire TV: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

If you don't need a premium OLED or big screen display and are just after a small second TV for another room in the house then consider this super-cheap Insignia TV at under $150 in the Amazon Presidents' Day sale. It's ideal for the kitchen or the bedroom, or totally fine for the kids to enjoy Disney Plus. Picture quality is just Full HD and not 4K, but what matters is that it comes with a speedy and comprehensive Fire TV smart interface so you can easily access all major streaming apps and control the TV with voice commands.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $328 at Amazon

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 was outstanding, the XM3 before it was excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially at this cheapest price yet. Get them if you want some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy from a trusted manufacturer.

Amazon Echo Buds: was $119.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

This offer equals the same record-low price we've seen for the Amazon Echo Buds over the last two years. The retailer's own-brand earbuds are a solid option for the price according to our Amazon Echo Buds review, delivering balanced sound, noise cancellation and up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge. You can also pay an extra $20 to upgrade to the version with a wireless charging case if you prefer that convenience.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus: was $149 now $119 at Amazon

This single-serve Nespresso machine comes in various fun colours and can brew a large variety of caffeinated drinks in multiple sizes and styles at just the press of a button. The compact design comes with a large removable water tank for easy refills and the capsules are fully recyclable, which is great to see for sustainability. And with this 20% price cut, it's not bad for a relatively affordable and easy-to-use machine for the infrequent or less-fussy coffee drinker.

Google Pixel 8: was $699 now $549 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 has been given a superb $150 discount in today's Amazon Presidents' Day sale. That brings the smartphone back down to its record-low Black Friday price. With a powerful chipset, a host of innovative AI features and an excellent camera, this flagship is a real steal at this price. Check out our Google Pixel 8 review for more details on why we awarded this phone four stars out of five and recommend today's offer.

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $98 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners are extremely popular for pet owners and parents as the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors and more. You can now pick up this compact little cleaner at 20% off in the Amazon Presidents' Day sale, which reduces it to within $10 of the record-low we saw of Black Friday.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

We haven't tested the brand-new Fire HD 10 just yet here at TechRadar but previous versions have been decent for the price. This is the fourth time its been on sale since launch, although it was $25 cheaper during Black Friday in November. Still, the Fire HD 10 offers relatively decent performance for the money, with a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor. It's ideal for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49.95 now $39.95 at Amazon

We've been very impressed with similar JBL Tune headphones in the past here at TechRadar so you can't go wrong with this budget-friendly option. At 20% off and under $40, they're even better value if you need some long-lasting wireless headphones that deliver solid bass and decent overall sound for the price.

iRobot Roomba J7 Robot Vacuum: was $599.99 now $297.99 at Amazon

Our iRobot Roomba j7 review awarded this excellent robo vac four and a half stars out of five, praising its ease of use and accurate room mapping. Yes, it's a pricey piece of tech but today's deal in the Amazon Presidents' Day sale brings this model down to its lowest ever price. It's even lower than the price it fell to over Black Friday last year, so don't miss out on this deal if you want a powerful robot vacuum for less.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $649 now $482.69 at Amazon

One of the best laptop deals in the Presidents' Day sales at Amazon is this Dell Inspiron 15. It's a great option if you need a modern and powerful machine to cover the basics. With a latest generation Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, a large 512GB SSD for storage, decent battery life and a 15.6-inch display, this one will have no issues with most day-to-day tasks. Be that browser-based applications, spreadsheets, video calls or multitasking between all of this and more.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Presidents' Day sale includes the top-rated Dyson V8 cordless vacuum on sale for $349.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups. It has been cheaper before, but this is the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday.

