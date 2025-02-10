Best Buy's mega Presidents' Day sale starts now – here are the 18 best deals I'd buy on TVs, laptops, appliances, and more
Get up to 40% off appliances, TVs, laptops, headphones, and more
The Best Buy Presidents' Day sale is now underway and the retailer is running a full week of deals in the run-up to next week's holiday. I'm searching through the retailer's first major sales event of the year and have hand-picked all the best offers right here – including standout savings on TVs, laptops, headphones, appliances, smart home tech, and more.
The event technically kicked off at the end of last week with the retailer's renowned Presidents' Day appliances sale. That's still in full swing today and is one of the main draws as you can save up to 40% off major appliances. There are price cuts of up to $2,000 on refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, and ovens from all the big brands such as LG, Samsung, GE Profile and Whirlpool.
If you aren't shopping for a full kitchen re-do, then there are also hundreds upon hundreds of tech deals available today as well. I've used my decade of deals hunting experience to highlight only the very best offers, including some bargains that rival what I saw over Black Friday.
Some of the highlights are the newest Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2) for a record-low price of $499 (was $599), the top-quality Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for $349 (was $429) and the LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED TV for $599.99 (was $799.99) – an amazingly low price for an OLED TV.
Best Buy Presidents' Day sale – quick links
- Apple: up to $300 off MacBook, iMac, iPads, and more
- Appliances: up to 40% off major appliances
- Cameras: up to $400 off Sony, Canon, Nikon, and GoPro
- Headphones: up to $170 off Betas, Bose, and Sony
- Health: Dyson, Shark, and Philips from $64
- Kitchen appliances: up to £100 off Ninja, Keurig, and Bella
- Laptops: devices from $159
- Phones: Galaxy S25 series from $299
- Smart home: up to £100 off Starlink, Ring, and Blink
- Smartwatch: up to $230 off Samsung, Apple, Pixel Watch
- Soundbars: up to $340 off Sonos, JBL, and LG
- Tablets: Apple, Samsung, and Amazon from $64.99
- TVs: up to $1,200 off LG, Hisense, Samsung
- Vacuums: $200 off Shark, Dyson, and more
Best Buy Presidents' Day deals - My Top Picks
In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Best Buy. For under $200, you get a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and just want a large and good TV, it's a smart pick.
The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV offers unrivalled picture quality for the price and it's back down to its lowest-ever price in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. The combination of its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate also make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an affordable small-screen upgrade. Overall, then, it's an excellent buy for anyone who needs a small display to watch TV or play games.
The WF-C700N remain some of the best budget earbuds around more than a year after their launch, especially now they've dropped back to their Black Friday price at Best Buy. Our five-star Sony WF-C700N review goes into why we rate them so highly, but the short version is that the mix of sound quality, noise cancellation power and comfort is basically unmatched for the cost.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are some of the manufacturer's best in terms of audio quality and noise cancellation – and they're just $40 away from the previous record-low price in this Presidents' Day sale. This latest model lasts up to 24 hours between both the buds and the case and features new CustomTune technology that adjusts the audio based on your ear shape. The Spatial Audio also makes the listening experience more immersive than ever with the option to swap between listening modes, depending on if you want to lose yourself in audio or stay alert.
If you want more affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality then consider these Bose QuietComfort Headphones. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life but in a much more affordable package. They were an extra $50 cheaper during Black Friday so while this is a decent $100 discount, know that it isn't a record-breaking deal.
The fantastic Bose QuestComfort Ultra Headphones were $20 cheaper over Black Friday but this is still a great deal considering that there's a clear step up in sound compared to other premium cans. Superbly detailed and energetic sound meets the best noise cancellation you can get right now, in a light and comfortable design.
The Sony WH-1000MX4 are much older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point. They have been $50 cheaper in the Black Friday sales, but these are still $80 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them considerably cheaper nowadays.
The XM5 are still the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 are outstanding, so it'll come as little surprise to know that these are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a $70 discount. They don't fold up like the XM4, but they're still a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that are highly effective at blocking outside noise. As good as these are, saving some cash by getting the XM4 is a viable option if you aren't fussed about the latest tech, though.
Display - 11 inches
Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 838
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 128GB
We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this significant reduction on the flexible 11-inch laptop. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version has 4GB of RAM for basic entry-level performance and a standard 128GB of storage. Plus, the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go.
Display - 13 inches
Processor - Apple M2
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
This deal is for a slightly older MacBook Air model but it's an upgraded 16GB configuration that's perfect for most users. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is a stellar offer on an Apple machine right now.
I've seen the iPad 10.2 for under $200 over Black Friday so this offer is far from the best right now. If you're shopping for an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then I would almost certainly wait for a better offer. A larger discount is sure to be available again in the future for this device, which has a 10.2-inch Retina display and an A13 Bionic chip to ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day.
The latest version of Apple's entry-level tablet is down to a great low price for Cyber Monday. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design. Some colours have sold out already.
The latest iPad Air is powered by the M2 chip for up to 50% faster performance compared to the M1 and you can now save a whopping $100 on the base model at Best Buy. This big discount brings it back to the previous record-low price I saw over Black Friday, making it a great time to snap up Apple's slick mid-range slate.
The 13-inch iPad Air is the same as the 11-inch one – just bigger – and it's also down to its record-low price at Best Buy. It has the same powerful M2 processor, all-day battery life, and between 128GB and 1TB of storage. If you're between the 11 and 13-inch iPad Air, I'd consider what you want to use it for. For example, the bigger screen might work better for artists who want to use it to draw or on-the-go TV fans who want to use it to catch up with episodes of their favorite shows.
There's a decent saving of $100 on the latest iPad Pro 11-inch at Best Buy, matching the record-low price I saw during Black Friday. This is still a pricey tablet that's $200 more than the base price for both previous-generation models, but you do get the brand-new M4 chip, high-quality tandem OLED display and twice as much storage (256GB) as standard. Expect this to be one of the better offers we see while the tablet is still relatively new.
The best-selling Apple AirTag has been discounted a lot more lately but if you missed the previous offer you can now get this four-pack for a record-low price of $69.99. These are a great way to keep track of a child's backpack or anything you don't want to lose. Just attach the Apple AirTag and your iPhone will locate it with a touch of a button.
If you're looking for one of the best action cameras you can buy, then look no further than the GoPro Hero 13 Black. With this almost $70 saving on the camera and a bundle of handy accessories, you'll be up and running in no time. The camera is easy to use, boasts 5.3K video for extra detail and cropping capabilities, and it's also rugged and completely waterproof to survive all of your wildest adventures.
The Fitbit Versa 4 offers an awful lot for the price, something that is especially true after this 25% discount. The smartwatch comes with standard heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, but one of the standouts that isn't common at this price point is the onboard GPS, which means you can track your exercise without needing to carry your mobile phone around with you.
The best MacBook deal in today's sale
There are a few MacBooks on sale in today's President's Day sale at Best Buy but I'd single out this M2 model for $799 (was $999) as a particularly good buy. It was $50 cheaper over Black Friday but I still think this is a great price for the upgraded 16GB configuration, which should give you a little more headroom for all your multitasking needs. The M2 chipset still holds up great too, with plenty of power for most applications and superb battery life.
The best time to buy appliances this time of year
I've mostly rounded up tech deals above but the President's Day sales in general tend to be great for large appliances. Similar to the Memorial Day and Labor Day sales, the President's Day sales are nearly always featured at the big home retailers like Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowes.
Right now, we're looking at savings of up to $2,000 if you account for upfront discounts and special bundle options. With deals like this massive $1,200 discount on a premium Samsung Bespoke Refrigerator, some of these discounts equate to up to 40% off and include things like free delivery, installation, and multiple financing options.
I'm kicking off our live coverage of this year's Best Buy Presidents' Day sale as the retailer has launched its event much earlier than expected. Dozens of offers are already live even though the holiday is a whole week away on February 17. Stay tuned throughout the week as I'll be searching through the sale and bringing you all the very best deals as I find them.
