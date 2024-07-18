I'm TechRadar's Cameras Editor, and these are my top 5 post-Prime Day camera deal picks

I was tracking all of the best camera deals in the build-up to and throughout the two-day Amazon Prime Day event, and there were some truly excellent deals this year during what for me was a better-than-expected sale for camera lovers.

Prime Day is now officially over, but if you missed out there's still chance to grab a bargain, with some of my favorite camera deals living on, such as a record-low price for the GoPro Hero 12 Black for just $299 at Amazon in the US, while in the UK it's just £289.99.

I've curated my top five picks for the US and the UK which you'll find below, all of which are tried and tested options that come with TechRadar's stamp of approval. Can't find what you're hoping for? We've also put together a larger Prime Day camera deals guide with other offers that are still available. Happy post-Prime Day shopping!

Today's best camera deals - US

Canon EOS R8: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Amazon

When the Canon EOS R8 was launched in April 2023, we said that you won't find a better full-frame camera for the price. Well, $300 has been slashed off that launch price and the EOS R8 can be had for just £1,199 at Amazon – its lowest price yet. If you want Canon's smallest ever full-frame camera with a lens, there'e also an excellent value 24-50mm bundle which is now just $1,349 (was $1,699). We think the EOS R8 is a fine balance of features and of value. You miss out on in-body image stabilization and the smaller battery means poorer battery life versus the pricier EOS R6 II, but you get the same 24MP full-frame sensor and excellent tracking autofocus performance in what is a considerable cheaper camera.

GoPro Hero 12 Black: was $399.99 now $297 at Amazon

The leading action cam maker surprised us all by slashing the price of its latest flagship model, the Hero 12 Black. The incremental update of the Hero 11 Black has a few pro-focused improvements such as dual channel audio, but most the headlines are the same: 5.3K at 60 fps for twice as long as the Hero 11 Black (about 70 minutes), and up to 240 fps at 2K. Its HyperSmooth AutoBoost technology enables award-winning stability while participating in rigorous activities like skiing, skating, and biking. This offer at Amazon drops the action camera we gave 4.5 stars out of five in our GoPro Hero 12 Black review to a record-low price. Price check: $299 at Best Buy

OM System OM-5 was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Amazon

Our favorite travel camera has dropped below $1,000 – that's a $200 saving. It's a real outdoors camera: robust and lightweight, while boasting superb image stabilization so you can comfortably use it handheld on the go. The 20.4MP sensor can produce sharp stills, especially if you pair the OM-5 with one of a number of excellent lenses available in the micro four thirds system, while 4K / 30fps video is decent, though we say this is primarily a camera for photographers who can also make use of advanced computational photography modes such as Live ND. We've included this deal, which you can also pick up at Adorama, because it's the lowest prices we've ever seen for one of our favorite on-the-go cameras that's barely two years old. Price check: $999 at Adorama

Insta360 Ace Pro was $449.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

What do you do to muscle in on the action camera market dominated by the big players GoPro and DJI? Go big or go home, and Insta360 went big with the Ace Pro – the first camera of its kind to shoot 8K video. Best-in-class video resolution isn't the only area that Insta360 delivered. The Ace Pro has a handy 2.4-inch flip-up screen and slow motion 4K video ably supported by excellent stabilization. Besides being a little bulky compared to rivals, it was the asking price that was the main detractor from the Ace Pro. That's somewhat of a moot point now given $100 has been slashed off the price, a decent discount for a camera less than a year old.

Nikon D780: was $2,296.96 now $1,596.95 at Amazon

Nikon is now focusing attention on its mirrorless cameras, but there's still very much a case for Nikon DSLRs in 2024, especially when there are deals this good: Amazon has knocked $700 off the 24.5MP Nikon D780, which is its lowest-ever price. The D780 is Nikon's most modern DLSR and a fantastic full-frame all-rounder, combining great image quality, a weather-proof build, superb battery life and modern autofocus skills. You'll miss out on in-body image stabilization by opting for a DSLR over a mirrorless model like the Z6 II (see deal above), but having used these cameras extensively I can tell you there's a case for both DSLR and mirrorless. You can also get the D780 with the 24-120mm f/4 lens for $2,096.95 at Amazon, again that $700 off.

Today's best camera deals - UK

Sony Alpha a7 IV: was £2,400 now £1,869 at Amazon

Record low: We rate the Alpha a7 IV as the best mirrorless camera for most people right now - mainly because it's a superb hybrid body that performs for both stills and video. With an excellent 33MP full-frame sensor and game-changing auto-focus system, it's hard to believe you can get all that goodness for such a low price. Now is a great time to consider making the switch since this excellent flagship is currently sitting at its lowest-ever price at Amazon UK thanks to the combination of an upfront discount and £210 coupon.

GoPro Hero 11 Black was £399 now £249 at Amazon

Given the similarities between the GoPro Hero 11 Black and its successor, the Hero 12 Black, it's safe to say that the former action camera is among the very best action cameras money can buy in 2024 – and it's available for a record-low price at Amazon right now, offering unbeatable value. The Hero 11 Black builds on the Hero 10 Black's already impressive foundations with a square 1/1.9in sensor (making it ideal for vertical videos), a HyperView digital lens, and a longer-lasting Enduro battery. Price check: £249.99 at Currys

GoPro Hero 12 Black: was £399.99 now £289.99 at Amazon

We just had to include this superb deal for the latest Hero 12 Black model too – it's the lowest-ever price for GoPro's latest flagship model. It might be just an incremental update of the Hero 11 Black with similar headlines: 5.3K at 60 fps for twice as long as the Hero 11 Black (about 70 minutes), and up to 240 fps at 2K, but there are pro-focused improvements too, such as dual channel audio). You also get GoPro's HyperSmooth AutoBoost technology for award-winning stability while participating in rigorous activities like skiing, skating, and biking. This offer at Amazon drops the action camera we gave 4.5 stars out of five in our GoPro Hero 12 Black review to a record-low price. Price check: £299 at Currys

Nikon D7500 with AF-SDX NIKKOR 18-140 VR lens: was £1,289 now £930 at Amazon

Save £359: Nikon's all-rounder DSLR with 24MP APS-C sensor has a huge price cut on Amazon, and is also available body only for £749.99 via the same link. One of the most capable DSLRs for enthusiasts, the D7500 packs a 3.2-inch LCD, 8fps burst shooting and super impressive high-ISO performance. If you still like DSLR over mirrorless, this is a real bargain now for one of the few remaining DSLRs still available new. Price check: £1,099 at Nikon