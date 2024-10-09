I’m an expert bargain-hunter: here are 56 UK deals to buy before they’re gone

Oh, hello! You've caught me perusing some UK sales as part of the October Amazon Prime Day deals bonanza of the year. Now in its second day, I'm in the mood for a bargain. And I suspect you might be too.

So why not come with me on a bit of a British bargain hunt? I've poked around the likes of Amazon, Currys and other corners of the internet (no, not those ones you mucky pup), to find deals I think are actually worth your consideration.

Who am I to recommend such deals? Well I've been covering tech deals and more for years, plus I now look after TechRadar's super-skilled Deals team, and I am also a savvy bargain hunter in my personal life; I'm the guy who digs around in TK Maxx rails for cut-price designer jeans and jackets.

Anyway, enough of my waffling. Let's get into it.

First thing first, some quick links to some bargain areas. I've scanned these, and while Amazon may have ramped some products like the Oral-B toothbrushes up to their original RRP to be able to slap a big old discount label on them, the deals here are still offer some good prices for solid gadgets and tech.

TV deals

Now I already have a cracking LG C1 OLED TV, so I don't need another one but you might be after a new telly, especially if you're considering getting a PS5 Pro and want a 4K screen to go with it. So below are the TVs I think you should consider, based off my own knowledge and the expertise of the wider TechRadar team.

My personal pick would be one of the LG C-series OLEDs as they are great gaming TVs.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 50-inch 4K Smart TV: was £499.99 now £299.99 at Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is a strong buy after this over £200 discount if you've got a healthier budget and need a more modern option for your everyday TV viewing. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

Samsung 55-inch Q80D 4K QLED TV: was £1,399 now £739 at Amazon

Delivering excellent QLED pictures with surprisingly deep black levels and bold colors and an extensive list of gaming features that include 4K 120Hz and VRR across four HDMI 2.1 ports, the Samsung Q80D is a TV that covers all the bases at a mid-range price. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to an exceptional price of £739.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was £2,699.99 now £1,756.55 at Amazon

Thanks to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Day sale, you can now almost £950 on one of LG's newest 65-inch C4 OLED TVs. Highly rated and ranked well in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, colors and contrast, as well as LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance. The gaming features are impressive, too, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K images at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM to give you a smooth and responsive experience no matter what you're playing.

Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV: was £2,499.99 now £2,099.99 at Amazon

Delivering excellent picture quality with crisp textures, bold and natural colors and rich contrast, the Bravia 8 is one of the best OLED TVs around. It also comes with a good selection of gaming features, including 'Perfect for PS5' ones, but its the Bravia 8's built-in sound that impresses most. Immersive, expansive, and accurate, not many rival mid-range OLEDs can deliver sonically as well as the Bravia 8. It's still a premium-priced OLED, but this £400 discount is not to be taken lightly.

Samsung S95D 77-inch OLED TV: was £4,999.99 now £3,247 at Amazon

The Samsung S95D OLED TV is the TV everyone wants to own. It has an incredibly detailed QD-OLED picture with anti-reflection technology, spectacular gaming features, and even a great-looking design. Colors look dynamic and natural while there are deep blacks too. The Samsung 77-inch S95 OLED TV is a premium display but one that’s a touch more affordable for Prime Day.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was £1,599 now £1,399 at Currys

The LG C4 OLED is highly rated and ranked well in our best TV guide for its exceptional brightness, colours and contrast, as well as LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance. You can now get the 55-inch version for one of the best prices we've seen all year in the Currys Epic Deals sale. The gaming features are impressive, too, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K images at 120Hz, with VRR and ALLM to give you a smooth and responsive experience no matter what you're playing.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was £2,099 now £1,799 at Currys

Samsung's latest 65-inch S90D OLED TV has got another big price cut in the latest Currys sale that drops it to a record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colours and superior contrast. You also get a smooth gaming experience on current-gen consoles thanks to the high refresh rate, while Dolby Atmos support ensures terrific sound. Overall, it's a stellar top-end TV for everything you throw at it.

Audio, headphones and earbuds

Prime Day and parallel sales present a great opportunity to grab some cut-price audio gear, specifically headphones. I did this last year and nabbed a great set of Sony wireless earbuds. So if you're in the market for some audio bargains or a new pair of cans, read on for my suggestions.

Sony WF-C500: was £39 now £34.99 at Amazon

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. At this new record-low price, I think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound.

Sony WH-1000MX4: was £194 now £179.99 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during major sales.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was £449 now £329 at Amazon

This the joint-lowest price that these fantastic headphones have been since their release in the UK, and it's a great deal considering that there's a clear step up in sound compared to the premium headphones in the tier below. Superbly detailed and energetic sound meets the best noise cancellation you can get right now, in a light and comfortable design.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Amazon

This beats the discount we saw over Black Friday by E20 on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Amazon Echo Buds: was £129.99 now £44.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Buds have been cheaper than this before by £9 but the own-brand earbuds are still a solid option for the price. They're a decent upgrade over the last generation model, according to our Amazon Echo Buds review, delivering balanced sound, noise cancellation and up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro: was £219 now £169 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 only launched a couple of months ago but you can already save £50 at Amazon. We awarded them four stars in our Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro review, praising the refinement over the previous model with AirPods-like ear sticks, active noise cancellation, an 11mm driver, and AI-powered features like a voice-call booster and a translation tool – providing you have a modern Samsung phone. They look and feel good in your ears, too, with up to five hours of battery life with ANC on so they’re good for your commute or workout.

Nothing Ear (a): was £99 now £69.99 at Amazon

These have been some of the surprise earbuds of the year, scoring a sweet five stars in our Nothing Ear (a) review – and now you can get them for their lowest price ever. Considering the latest AirPods are still around £130, the fact that these offer massively superior sound and great active noise cancellation for far less than AirPods is a no-brainer.

Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £19.99 at Currys

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? The latest Currys sale includes the Echo Pop for just £19.99. This is the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now and one that we found was a fun, if somewhat basic, option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, however, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Note that this one briefly fell to £17.99 earlier but I'd still say it's a decent buy at £19.99.

Record-low price All-new Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £44.99 at Amazon

Amazon brought back a brand-new version of its Echo Spot smart clock earlier this year and it's slashed £30 off the price for the Big Deal Days sale, matching the price that was available to Prime members back in July. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

Laptops

I used to look after the Computing section for TechRadar's sibling site Tom's Guide, so I'm a bit if a laptop aficionado. So I can vouch for the deals below.

That being said, I'd throw all my money behind a MacBook Air M2 or M3, as I'm using the former as I type these very words and I think it's the most wonderful portable computer.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was £999 now £899 at Amazon

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Apple M2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

OS: MacOS The older M2 model of the MacBook Air remains a brilliant device for day-to-day workloads, and with £100 off for Prime Day, it's now an even more compelling purchase. It's one of the best laptops for students thanks to its affordable price, excellent performance and thin and light design. It also offers excellent battery life, so you can comfortably work on it throughout the day without worrying about running out of power. While it's not the most modern MacBook Air, it's the cheapest MacBook you can buy, and its modern design was replicated with the M3 model, so you're not missing out.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: was £219.99 now £139 at Amazon

Display - 11 inches

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB

OS - ChromeOS We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so I definitely want to share this reduction on the flexible little laptop that drops it to its cheapest price ever by £10. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility, while the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go. The configuration on sale has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage so it's slightly weak on those components but fine for very light and basic tasks.

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: was £399.99 now £272 at Amazon

At a seriously impressive £150 discount, this is the Chromebook Plus to buy this Prime Day. The Asus CX34 packs an Intel Core CPU, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD, placing it at the higher end of the Chromebook market when it comes to specs - and it's Google AI-ready, too.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Copilot Plus PC: was £1,449.99 now £1,149 at Amazon

Display - 13-inch OLED

Processor - Snapdragon X Elite

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - Windows 11 As a long-time Surface Pro owner I'm considering an upgrade to one of these new models after this first-ever discount as we were super-impressed in our review. This version boasts a gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense Flow OLED display at 2880 x 1920 resolution so it looks sharp and crisp with some vibrant colors and deep blacks. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon X Elite processor ensures excellent battery life and combines well with its many AI features to simplify your life. There’s also 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage which will ensure speedy performance and enough storage space for all of your essential files and applications.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M3): was £1,299 now £1,159.97 at Amazon

Display: 15.6-inches

Processor: Apple M3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

OS: macOS

Apple's larger model of the MacBook Air M3 has seen a slightly heftier discount applied, bringing the laptop down to its lowest price ever. We love this MacBook Air 15-inch every bit as much as the 13-inch version, and it's ideal for those who want a bigger screen to work on (or watch media on, or play games, for that matter).

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was £1,099 now £999 at Amazon

Display: 13.6-inches

Processor: Apple M3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

OS: macOS

The MacBook Air 13-inch is now better than ever with the latest version that debuted this year, thanks to its M3 CPU proving an excellent upgrade. It remains a supremely portable notebook with great battery life, and with this £100 discount, it's now better value than ever.

Gaming

I also used to look after gaming at Tom's Guide, so I'm well versed in providing advice around gaming hardware; plus I can tap up the TechRadar Computing and Gaming teams for advice too. So here are a selection of hand-picked gaming deals; just don't expect any huge discounts on the current-generation games consoles; the real bargains are in peripherals and gaming laptops.

Xbox Wireless Controller: was £54.99 now £49.95 at Amazon

The rate for the Xbox Wireless Controller isn't quite as good over in the UK, and again we've certainly seen it go for cheaper in the region. Still, many of the colorways are also discounted, so it's well worth a look in here.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue): was £59.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

Somehow even cheaper than the standard black colorway, Shock Blue is the model to go for in the UK if you're looking for the cheapest available option.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was £149.99 now £140.99 at Amazon

Once again, better rates have been had in the past in the UK for the Elite Series 2. But this is still a solid price for a premium Xbox controller.

MSI Katana 17: was £1,549 now £854.05 at Amazon

Display - 17.3-inch

Processor - Intel Core i7-13620H

GPU - Nvidia RTX 4050

RAM - 16GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB SSD

OS - Windows 11 This is an excellent price for a solid budget gaming laptop, with a huge discount that makes it a very tempting alternative to the PS5 Pro. The Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of DDR5 RAM mean Windows 11 and its apps feel fast and responsive, and while the RTX 4050 isn't the most powerful GPU in the world, thanks to DLSS upscaling technology it can handle most modern games with ease. Meanwhile, the 1TB of SSD storage space means you have plenty of room for your games.

Acer Nitro V 16: was £1,199.99 now £899.99 at Amazon

Display - 16-inch

Processor - AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS

GPU - Nvidia RTX 4060

RAM - 16GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB SSD

OS - Windows 11 This is another great affordable gaming laptop that offers some strong specs that could sway you from purchasing a PS5 Pro. Its RTX 4060 GPU is a great mid-range card, and when you use it with DLSS, it means you can get some very good gaming performance out of it, even when playing demanding games like God of War Ragnarök or Horizon Forbidden West. It's well-built and dependable as well, so you can use it for schoolwork and day-to-day tasks when you're not gaming.

SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSD card: was £24.53 now £18.52 at Amazon

If you're looking to expand your Nintendo Switch storage, then this is the deal for you. This 256GB SD card is a perfect match for the system and will give you more than enough space to store a huge library of games.

HyperX CloudX gaming headset: was £49.99 now £42.74 at Amazon

After something a bit cheaper? HyperX is well-known for producing durable, long-lasting gaming headsets, and I have some friends who've kept hold of theirs for years and years. The CloudX is no different here; a wired gaming headset packing superb build quality and exceptional comfort factor. Highly recommended.

WD Black C50 storage expansion card (1TB): UK price: was £149.99 now £114.99 at Amazon

The WD Black C50 is a storage expansion card designed specifically for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. It'll provide an additional 1TB of storage space, and you can also rapidly transfer games and content from your console's storage to the card should you wish to.

PS5 Pro pre-order: Check stock at PlayStation Direct - £699.99 at PS Direct UK

PS5 Pro pre-orders have started in the UK at PlayStation Direct! Stock seems to be holding, and we hope the situation will be the same in the US later on.

PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition bundle pre-order: Check stock at PlayStation Direct

Somewhat unsurprisingly, it looks like the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition bundle sold out in minutes - keep checking this link for any canceled orders of flashes of restocks. Fingers crossed.

Phones and Tablets

So I manage the Mobile Computing vertical at TechRadar (aka phones and tablets) so you can trust my recommendations here. This is also one of the best times to secure a cut-price iPad, though the UK deals haven't been great; I'd say stick to a discounted iPad mini.

But it's also good for discounts on Google's excellent Pixel phones. And Kindles are naturally discounted on Amazon, if they are in stock.

iPad mini: was £499.99 now £468.97 at Amazon

This deal brings the price of the iPad mini within range of the cheapest iPads, down to £468 for the model with 64GB of storage. The iPad mini is our favorite compact tablet, and to be frank it’s not a close race – this is definitively the best small tablet you can buy, with plenty of power for games, an ideal size for books and articles, and full support for the second generation Apple Pencil.

Google Pixel 8a (128GB): was £499 now £399 at Amazon

For its latest Prime Day event, Amazon has discounted the 128GB variant of the Google Pixel 8a to its lowest-ever price in the US and UK. For under £400, you'll get Google's AI-packed Tensor G3 chipset, a gorgeous 6.1-inch OLED display, and, according to our Google Pixel 8a review, a camera suite that delivers "remarkably similar" photos to the pricier Pixel 8 Pro. This Prime Day deal isn't likely to last beyond Wednesday, so add it to your basket pronto.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was £1,059 now £672.99 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 Pro remains one of the best Android phones and a beautifully designed handset. We rated the gorgeous display 5/5 in our review, and the triple camera array on the back of the phone has class-leading features. The Tensor G3 chipset, designed by Google, keeps things running snappily, and 12GB of RAM is plenty for multitasking and AI. This deal brings a truly premium device closer to the price of a typical flagship.

Samsung Galaxy A55: was £439.99 now £289.99 at Amazon Just looking for a large, capable, Android-powered smartphone? The Samsung Galaxy A55 is the latest and greatest in the company's mid-tier A series, and brings a lot to the table for its normally mid-range price, though this deal pushes it into budget territory. As our Galaxy A55 review finds, A 6.6-inch FHD+ display, huge 5,000mAh battery, and 50MP camera means this handset can hold its own against high-end competitors.

OnePlus 12: was £999 now £854 at Amazon

Those in the market for premium phones with great design may be tempted by the stylish OnePlus 12 - this deal sees a saving of £145 applied to the company's latest flagship, which boasts 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, as well as an incredible triple-camera system co-developed with Hasselblad. It's not the biggest discount, but a specs sheet like this means the value is still definitely there.

OnePlus Open: was £1,599.00 now £1,299.00 at OnePlus

OnePlus are pulling ahead of third-party retailers in the UK with this price for the OnePlus Open folding phone. This is one of our favorite folding phones thanks to its gorgeous 7.82-inch inner display, powerful internal specs, and class-leading camera system. This discount doesn't exactly bring the OnePlus Open into 'cheap' territory, but £300 in savings certainly sweetens the deal for this cutting-edge phone.

Record-low price Amazon Fire HD 10: was £149 now £79 at Amazon

A little bigger in size, the Amazon Fire HD 10 also sports a better screen thanks to its full HD panel. Content looks nicer, plus it has a convenient 5MP front-facing camera for taking calls as you move. It all comes together to provide a slightly faster and more appealing way to use a tablet, while still keeping costs down and providing that all-important Alexa support. This one is at a record-low price for Prime Day so it's well worth jumping on.

Kindle Scribe: was £329.99 now £229 at Amazon

The Kindle Scribe has been discounted a handful of times now since its release and this is the cheapest price I've seen so far for non-Prime members – and only £20 more than the record-low if you're a subscriber. It combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. Our Kindle Scribe review was down on some missing features that have been added in recent updates, so now this is good value for a multi-functional device.

Other stuff

Right, listen: I'll level with you, I've pulled together a load of deals above, so what you'll find below are a bunch of discounted products that don't necessarily fit into an easy category or ones I've not got a particular expertise in. But the ones I've selected here tend to come with the seal of approval from people with more specialist knowledge on the team. So I really don't think you can go wrong with any of these deals.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was £399.97 now £249.97 at Currys

Designed to be simple to use yet powerful and versatile, the Dyson V8 is well-suited for all homes – even if you have pets shedding hair around your living space. It has two different power modes with fully sealed filtration which traps 99.99% of microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns. A de-tangling motorbar easily removes ground-in dirt too. If this is your first Dyson, you’ll be amazed and alarmed at how much dirt it sucks up. This offer is a good price for one of the manufacturer's more affordable models that also comes with a selection of handy accessories.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was £249.99 now £199.99 Currys

I'm refusing to acknowledge that the colder weather is coming and highlighting this offer on the Ninja Creami ice cream maker. It was all the rage over the summer months as a quick and convenient way to make all of your favourite frozen treats, milkshakes and sorbets at the touch of a button. This £50 saving at Currys is on the larger version that comes with two tubs and lids so you can make more goodies at once.

Cosori 5.5L Air Fryer: was £109.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

We've tested a handful of different Cosori air fryers here at TechRadar and they've got a solid reputation as capable and affordable appliances for those on a budget. If I was looking at getting my first air fryer and didn't want to go for a premium model from the likes of Ninja then this Cosori is a good option now it's £60 off. The 5.5L capacity is enough for couples or a small family, while the preset function makes cooking foods a breeze. And there's dishwasher-safe components for easy cleaning.

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £249 now £159.99 at Amazon

At £100 off, this Prime Day deal on the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer is up there as one of the best offers from the sale. It's a return to the lowest price on this super-popular model so don't miss it if you're serious about your air fryers. Our Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer review praised this model's ability to cook two foods at once, how easy it was to clean, and the superb results. Note, however, that this is a bulky appliance and best suited to kitchens with plenty of countertop space.

Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block: was £169.99 now £104.99 at Amazon

Pne of the Homes team has got one of those AnySharp knife sharpeners to keep their kitchen knives up to scratch but if you want to go all the way with a convenient knife block with a build-in sharpener then this is a great price for a premium set from Ninja that matches the previous record-low. You'll never suffer from dull knives again with this extremely handy kitchen gadget, with its five-piece set of stainless knives and included paring scissors.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1: was £79.99 now £64 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked 20% off the cost of this Instant Pot, which can also slow-cook, act as a rice cooker and even make yoghurt. While it has been slightly cheaper before, this is the lowest price we've seen in over a year and a half so it's a great value buy if you want a well-priced multi-purpose appliance from a reputable brand.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was £99.99 now £59 at Amazon

This single-serve Nespresso machine comes in various fun colours and can brew a large variety of caffeinated beverages. Your order will also come with 30 free capsules, so you can start enjoying delicious coffee right away. Not bad for a cheap and easy-to-use machine for the infrequent or less-fussy coffee drinker.