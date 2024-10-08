I loved the Samsung S95D when I tested it – and it's just hit a record-low price ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, but some deals are already cropping up. One that caught my eye involves the Samsung S95D, the most elite OLED in Samsung's TV line-up.

You can get the 65-inch S95D for a record-low price of $2,597.99 (was $3,097.99) at Amazon US. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the 65-inch model – and over $100 cheaper than it's ever been before. In the UK, you can get the 65-inch S95D for a lowest-ever price of £2,189 at Amazon UK - again this is the lowest we've ever seen the 65-inch model.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for more Samsung S95D OLED TV deals Prime Day deals in your region.

I reviewed the S95D and found that it gives you stunning picture quality, an incredible suite of gaming features, a beautiful design, and is has an anti-reflection screen that solves OLED's biggest problem: reflections. It's worth the money even at full price, so a discount this big is worth checking out. It's absolutely one of the best TVs of 2024.

Today's best Samsung S95D deal

Samsung 65-inch S95D 4K OLED TV: was $3,097.99 now $2,597.99 at Amazon

The Samsung S95D delivers breath-taking picture quality with superb contrast levels, and realistic textures and details – but during my testing, it was the effectiveness of its anti-reflection screen that impressed me most, all but eliminating distractions entirely. The S95D also delivers fantastic gaming performance and features, solid built-in sound and a sleek, floating design. The S95D delivers on nearly every front and is worth its price tag. But this $800 discount makes the S95D even sweeter.

Samsung 65-inch S95D 4K OLED TV: was £3599.99 now £2,189.99 at Amazon UK

The Samsung S95D takes OLED TV to a new level, not only delivering the stunning picture quality you come to expect, but also coming built-in with Samsung's effective and impressive OLED Glare Free anti-reflection screen - all but eliminating reflections during viewing. It's also stacked with gaming features, delivers great spatial sound and looks stunning with a floating design. This deal knocks the 65-inch S95D down to

In my Samsung S95D review, I praised its incredible picture quality, praising the like-life, realistic details and textures made possible by the Real Depth Enhancer Pro feature that "works wonders". I was also impressed with its rich contrast, excellent black levels and bold colors. But it's the OLED Glare Free anti-reflection screen that really impressed, with "reflections nearly impossible to see" I said in my review – something even the best OLED TVs have struggled with until now, given then lower full-screen brightness than the best mini-LED TVs.

The S95D also delivers on the gaming front, with four HDMI 2.1 ports – 4K, 144Hz, VRR, ALLM and lots more in tow – and an ultra-low 8.9ms input lag time that's up there with the best gaming TVs and sure to please gamers.

Put all this with good built-in sound led by effective placement and power, a floating design that gives it an ultra-modern look, and a comprehensive smart TV platform full of streaming apps, and you have, as I called it in my review "a standard bearer for 2024".

